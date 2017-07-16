Prefabricated home: wooden dream house within reach

The options available to us today are endless, and while you are still dreaming of owning something, it may already be there. Even a home! Such is the case with the prefabricated house, which has become widely available and enormously popular. Of course, such a finished house is characterized by simplicity of design. It is important that construction costs are low, and that construction techniques are easily and quickly applied, since the production of finished parts occur in a factory and needs only to be assembled on land. With all of these characteristics, the prefabricated house is for those who love simplicity and who doesn’t want anything to do with construction chaos. Your very own home in no time and an affordable budget!
This prefabricated house is the product of the skilled artisan enterprises, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri. This particular model is a house fit for a family of 3-4 people, with wood used as the main material in construction. The building has been meticulously designed in every functional area. The shape and contours of the house are very familiar to all – a simple house which provides adequate dwelling space and fulfills lifestyle needs. Join us to take a look around!
The house has a simple shape and design. In addition, because it is a prefabricated house, the designers also wanted it to be simple enough for ease of access every day. The simplicity of the house’s style and the choice of wood as main material make this home a modern feature with touches of the traditional.
Before we go into the interior spaces of the house, we can see a balcony out front. This spot is ideal for relaxing in style and enjoying oneself. There is ample space available in this area. This shaded area is not only stylistically pleasing, but also allows for some protection from the harsh direct sunlight. Immediately, we get a sense of comfort emanating from this building.
Wouldn’t you love to come home to find a spacious, airy atmosphere. This is just a simple house, but it is also designed to have no ceiling to conceal the roof panels. This makes the house look bigger. The use of color here is important. The architects chose brown tones for the walls and wooden floors. This look is then highlighted with white furniture and curtains. This makes the living room look clean and pleasant to use without wasting much of your budget.
Moving around to the rest of the living areas in the house, we can see that everything really fits to the corner angle in this design. The colors of the walls and the selection of furniture that includes other cool items, signals undeniable comfort. This kind of space makes us think that we would never have to go anywhere else!
Kitchen area of the house is a room next to the living room, which takes up a broad space. The living area itself is aligned with counters that can be moved, and which is equipped with a cabinet overhead. This decorative design and space make the kitchen look spacious and fully functional.
Now to the bedroom of the house as well. What we see here, is an extra bedroom for guests which can be used to accommodate visitors. The decorations are not much, but we can see a remarkable and great atmosphere formed by the natural light coming through the curtains. The atmosphere in the room is exactly as it should be – perfect for rest!
Well, here we end our tour with the bathroom of the house. This bathroom is kept quite separate from the other areas of the house, and so retains its privacy. For ease of use, all of the bathroom appliances were also finished off-site and assembled to the finished product.
Details like these decorative wall tiles that had been selected using a color which contrasts with the material, make a good impression. The end result, however, indicates to the compatibility of the overall design in a really good bathroom, of a really good house.