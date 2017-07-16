Prefabricated home: wooden dream house within reach

The options available to us today are endless, and while you are still dreaming of owning something, it may already be there. Even a home! Such is the case with the prefabricated house, which has become widely available and enormously popular. Of course, such a finished house is characterized by simplicity of design. It is important that construction costs are low, and that construction techniques are easily and quickly applied, since the production of finished parts occur in a factory and needs only to be assembled on land. With all of these characteristics, the prefabricated house is for those who love simplicity and who doesn’t want anything to do with construction chaos. Your very own home in no time and an affordable budget!

This prefabricated house is the product of the skilled artisan enterprises, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri. This particular model is a house fit for a family of 3-4 people, with wood used as the main material in construction. The building has been meticulously designed in every functional area. The shape and contours of the house are very familiar to all – a simple house which provides adequate dwelling space and fulfills lifestyle needs. Join us to take a look around!