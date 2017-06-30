Your browser is out-of-date.

Garden ideas: 13 easy DIY projects

Palets&Deco
With these easy to follow DIY tips, you can give your garden a personal touch! We know what you're thinking that nothing is ever as easy as you imagine it will be, but these ideas we have for you are child's play, we promise! You won't break the bank or need a professional gardener to come in and do these for you, so take a look and see which of these projects you would like to try.

1. Treat or stain your fence.

You may have been looking at your worn-out and faded fence for years, but treating or staining it does not have to be difficult. You might even enjoy choosing a new color; something striking, something fresh or something that stands out to the neighbors is always an option!

2. Update an old garden chair by giving it a quick spray paint.

Again you might have some old garden furniture sitting around in its lackluster worn-out state. Getting a can of spray paint is easy and fun. The bolder the color, the better. It might also inspire you to decorate a whole corner of your garden with furniture to match. Creating interesting corners in your backyard, especially if your garden is small adds color and vibrancy to your backyard. 

3. Make some new cushions for your outdoor seating to make it more cosy

If you are a little bit creative and enjoy choosing fabrics, buying some fabric and stuffing to make cushions would not be a difficult task for you. If you are not into making cushions, selecting some neat cushion covers to go with your outdoor furniture is just as fun!

4. Give your rusty old barbecue a coat of metal paint to make it look new

Barbecues get old and rusty, especially if they are exposed to weather all the time. Giving an old barbecue a coat of paint is something you can do fairly quickly—the results will amaze you.  

5. Bird boxes are an easy project that kids will enjoy

Bird boxes look great and they are fun to make. If you don't have wood that is the right size, get your wood cut to size at your local warehouse and all you have to do is nail it together and apply paint. It's easy and the kids will love it. 

6. Build some shelves inside your greenhouse.

If you have a greenhouse, building some shelves will make all the difference to the way you use the space inside it. You will also double its growing potential!

7. Fashion an awning so you have some much needed shade.

If you need some shade in your garden, why not fashion an awning into what you need. Garden canes and canvas can work well on a budget!

8. Use pallets to make beautiful flower displays

We have all seen ways in which pallets can be used. Whilst some people create furniture from them, you can also create simple things like this beautiful flower display. They are easily available, versatile and look great. 

9. Create hanging light jars with a battery-powered string of fairy lights and a Kilner container

Lights look great in a night garden and battery powered lights such as LED lights can easily be placed into a container like this one to lighten up your garden. If you have old Christmas lights laying around, why not make use of them too, just for fun. 

10. Create a herb garden using old household DIY materials, such as drainpipes

Old plumbing pipes can be used as pots for your colorful flowers or herbs. All you have to do is drill a drain hole and plant your favorite plants in them, hanging them in your favorite spot in the garden or sun room!

11. Nail some pallets together to make amazing seating

Another useful way to use pallets is to convert them into seating. You don't need much but just a few cushions to throw on top and you have a sturdy design that can withstand the harshest weather. 

12. Repurpose some old household items as funky and cool planters

Old buckets, containers and pots can all serve as stylish new designs for potting your plants. Utilize any old household items as planters and make a theme out of them. 

13. Design a family-friendly addition that the kids will love

You can easily make toys, fun objects or interesting garden items with MDF which is a denser plywood that is easy to work with. 

Do you enjoy DIY projects you can do in your garden? Let us know which one you have tried and how good did it turn out. 

