A dream home in only 64 square meters!

When you look at this home in Osaka, Japan, you start to get the idea that living in small spaces isn't as bad as it may first seem. You don't need a lot of space to live comfortably, and the architects at Coil_K.m have shown us exactly how comfortable and easy having a small home can be. By reimagining the property that was already there, the design team have come up with a compact, but highly versatile and functional design.

In just 64 square metres, they have built a home that is a great multi-purpose space, filled with all the essentials for daily life. Not only is it an efficient use of space, it is a high quality home, and built at a relatively low cost. So let's take a closer look at the property that is changing the way we think about traditional living spaces.