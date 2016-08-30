A dream home in only 64 square meters!

When you look at this home in Osaka, Japan, you start to get the idea that living in small spaces isn't as bad as it may first seem. You don't need a lot of space to live comfortably, and the architects at Coil_K.m have shown us exactly how comfortable and easy having a small home can be. By reimagining the property that was already there, the design team have come up with a compact, but highly versatile and functional design.
In just 64 square metres, they have built a home that is a great multi-purpose space, filled with all the essentials for daily life. Not only is it an efficient use of space, it is a high quality home, and built at a relatively low cost. So let's take a closer look at the property that is changing the way we think about traditional living spaces.
Looking from the outside, the house may not seem like anything that special. With it's plain white facade, modest front door, barred windows, and corrugated iron roofing, it doesn't stand out from the rest of the other houses on the street.
It's not the most interesting angle, but we all know looks can be deceiving, and the personality of this place waits for us behind closed doors. Let's step inside to see the real magic of this makeover.
Practicality is the top priority when you have limited space, and here we see just how functional and simple the overall design is. Plain wooden shelves line one wall for storing shoes. Not only is this a tidy solution for the entranceway, but it also eliminates the need for extra wardrobe space elsewhere in the house.
Floors are white and lacquered, adding the illusion of more space. Surfaces are hardwearing, easy to clean and practical. This is not a prissy or fussy place—it can handle the strain of daily life!
The view from the doorway shows us two distinctively different spaces—upstairs and downstairs. Behind the dramatic matt black wall is the bedroom and bathroom, keeping the private sphere entirely separate from the more public area.
This clever partition creates an isolated area where you can really relax and feel removed from the rest of the house, no matter how many people are upstairs. Colours are neutral in black and white with wooden finishings injecting some warmth and cosiness into the home.
Upstairs is where the intelligence of the design really shows. The whole space is kept open and fluid, allowing plenty of light to flood in. The living space enjoys the view from the second storey windows, while the kitchen and office are tucked into the back of the house, removed from the noise and distraction of the road.
The workbench of the kitchen continues into the workspace for the office, condensing the different areas into one. Everything is integrated into one multipurpose open plan living space, and surfaces are kept minimal and versatile making sure they can be used for whatever you need. Ingenious!
Again the kitchen shows us where the focus lies in this home: Function, function, function.
This kitchen space is durable, minimal and unembellished. Storage for pots and pans is exposed and easily accessible. Light fittings, furniture and appliances are all utilitarian and don't clutter the space.
There is nothing unnecessary here, but that doesn't mean it isn't devoid of charm and personality. Metal and wood feature heavily to break up the white walls, and chairs are non matching to keep it playful.
Now we take a peek on the other side of the black wall—into the bedroom. Here we can see another great way of how to utilise tight spaces. Leaving the construction exposed on one side of the wall means it can now be used as a bookshelf—just perfect for storing books for late night reading.
You may as well be sleeping in the clouds in this cosy nook! Walls and bedding are crisp and white, keeping it all light and airy. A curtain runs the length of the bed meaning you can be closed off in complete peace and repose. Is it bedtime yet?
Another space that has been condensed together is this wonderful little corner. The bathroom and laundry, all joined together make great use of the back area of the ground floor.
Everything is modern, white and built from hard wearing materials—ceramic, metal, glass. Wooden shelves add an extra bit of storage and keep it from being totally sterile. This is an easy corner to keep clean and for getting clean in!
All in all, this is one seriously economical, resourceful and delightful compact house, perfectly suited to modern day life. And it can do it all without needing a whole lot of space.