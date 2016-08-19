From Barren Garden to Oasis!

There's little more depressing than seeing nondescript semi-urban terraced houses complement their drab exteriors with a garden that's been left to weeds and gone to seed. No matter whether your live in a cramped apartment or have the pleasure of roaming a large estate, there's no excuse not to let a little carefully cultivated green into your life. The owners of this small town house near Nuremberg, Germany saw the light and called for expert help from a landscape architect to transform their small backyard into a little slice of paradise .
Measuring just 8x15 meters and suffering from severe neglect, it just didn't seem worth looking at this sad suburban garden when the owners of the house took ownership. Yet spaces like these hold a lot of promise, if only you put your mind to it and, if necessary, call in the experts.
Once a commitment was made to get the most from this actually rather handsomely proportioned detached garden space, the transformation was swift. The landscape architect knew that the owners simply needed a low maintenance get away from the stresses of the city right outside their back door, and acted accordingly.
After remodeling the lower section of the garden to house a pond and small shed, the landscape architect installed waterside decking sheltered by twin fruit trees. As these trees mature they'll bear fruit and offer shade for a a spot that's perfect for a summer barbecue or simply relaxing. Nicely sculpted stone steps lead down to this focal point from the upper section of the garden.
The clear winner of this total garden redesign is the tranquil pond, fringed with natural rocks and pebbling, aquatic plants and a small fountain that dispels the noise of the nearby city in an instant. Eschewing the use of fibreglass modeling, this masterful landscaping idea transmits the distant countryside effortlessly.
By night the garden is capable of transforming into an oasis not just of lush greenery and water, but of light, thanks to outdoor lighting discreetly embedded in the micro-landscape. This means that the garden can be enjoyed at any time, ideal for a life lived by the clock rather than the natural progression of the day .
Revisiting this incredible garden transformation by night and you're reminded just how integral a little piece of the countryside should be when you're committed to urban living. Again, waterproof lighting accentuates the pond from below, with more lights shining up into the trees to provide a canopy of soft light for romance at any hour. Lighting on the steps ensures that you'll never trip when you want to make a rtip down to this private garden paradise.