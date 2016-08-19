From Barren Garden to Oasis!

There's little more depressing than seeing nondescript semi-urban terraced houses complement their drab exteriors with a garden that's been left to weeds and gone to seed. No matter whether your live in a cramped apartment or have the pleasure of roaming a large estate, there's no excuse not to let a little carefully cultivated green into your life. The owners of this small town house near Nuremberg, Germany saw the light and called for expert help from a landscape architect to transform their small backyard into a little slice of paradise .