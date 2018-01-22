Astrology & Interior design: 12 bedrooms for each zodiac sign

Today we will show you 12 amazing bedrooms that complement each sign of the zodiac. Taking into account the most marked characteristics and personality for each sign, we have the ideal bedrooms to match!

The bedroom is the most personal space of our house. It is a refuge, where we rest and rejuvenate our energy. It also reflects our personality and essence. Of course, there are many variables with zodiac sign personalities and they don't just depend on the sun sign, but we thought we would put together an exciting range of bedrooms to reflect what we know about each sign. Tell us what you think and if the bedroom is accurate depiction of your taste based on your own zodiac sign. Follow us now as we explore these signs and their matching bedrooms. Shall we?