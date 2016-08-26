Lighting your small kitchen!

You'd be surprised how much lighting can change a room, whether it's artificial or natural. It can be used to set the mood of the room or to bring attentions to certain features. Lighting can also play a crucial role in a small kitchen, especially since it's the room people tend to spend a lot of time in. Lighting in the kitchen is important for the cooking aspect but can also take a small space and make it look bigger and brighter. Here are a few ideas to brighten up your small kitchen!
Clear pendants, such as these globe lights, are a great way to brighten the kitchen. Opaque pendants tend to isolate certain features of a kitchen, which isn't ideal for small kitchens. Transparent pendants are great because they allow a lot of light to flow through, therefore lighting up your entire kitchen.
Sometimes hanging lights can take up more space than people realize and that's not great for a small kitchen. Using under cabinet lights is a great way to brighten your counters without taking up a lot of room. Adding a clear pendant in a corner, rather than in the center of the kitchen, will also add more light and be a statement piece.
Who says you can only have one pendant to light up a space? Cluster a few together at different lengths for a creative way to brighten up a space and add a dimension to your kitchen. Using Edison bulbs are a trendy way to achieve this look.
Cage pendants are all the rage now. They come in a number of beautiful colors and designs. They are also a great way to create a focal piece for your kitchen and allow a lot of light through. Since they are made of wire, there are now panes to stifle the light from coming through.
The best way to brighten any room is with natural light. If your kitchen has windows, let them be free! Leave them free of any curtains or blinds during the day and let the sun rule the lighting in your kitchen. It will feel bright and airy and highlight all of your beautiful appliances.