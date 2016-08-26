Lighting your small kitchen!

You'd be surprised how much lighting can change a room, whether it's artificial or natural. It can be used to set the mood of the room or to bring attentions to certain features. Lighting can also play a crucial role in a small kitchen, especially since it's the room people tend to spend a lot of time in. Lighting in the kitchen is important for the cooking aspect but can also take a small space and make it look bigger and brighter. Here are a few ideas to brighten up your small kitchen!