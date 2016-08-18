The suburban house you'll want to call home

Passing this suburban house in Florianopolis, Brazil, you might be momentarily distracted by its A-frame design. This is, after all, the subtropics, not the European Alps. Then again, you might continue walking your dog ignorant of the bounty of incredible design ideas that you'd find inside. If you’re curious, Homify is here to help. Local architects Archdesign Studio have granted us access to the discreet but secretly stunning home before the owners take possession. The resulting photoshoot is amazing. This is a modest family home with all the mod cons.