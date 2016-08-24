Take a sneaky peak into this London penthouse!

Situated at the pulsating heart of London, this modern penthouse -The Roman House Penthouse—embodies the legend of the Phoenix. Berkeley Homes purchased this property in 2010, when the 1950s office building Roman House was in a state of absolute neglect, disuse & disrepair. Quite contrary to its original design, this structure was an empty shell in want of maintenance.

Architects- designers The Manser Practice were assigned the mammoth task of reforming, reorganizing & redesigning the Roman House building to accommodate 90 premium residential units, out of which 3 are commodious & luxurious penthouses on the highest level of this old office building. Today, we are going to look into one of these glorious penthouse units.

This Roman House Penthouse, as christened by its designers, represents a posh residential development. Characterizing plush London living, this residential unit boasts of great attention to detail, optimal use of space & light, quality fittings and delicate design. Upon entry, the living room greets the visitor with the lounge space, dining space and kitchen island. Following a long rectilinear plan, symmetry is reflected through bedrooms on one side, and on the other, a huge rooftop terrace offering stunning panoramic cityscapes. The whole unit represents the ideal balance of materials & colors.

Come with me to catch a glimpse of the beautiful architectural detailing that defines this contemporary marvel that is surely among London's finest new living spaces… .