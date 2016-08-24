Take a sneaky peak into this London penthouse!

Situated at the pulsating heart of London, this modern penthouse -The Roman House Penthouse—embodies the legend of the Phoenix. Berkeley Homes purchased this property in 2010, when the 1950s office building Roman House was in a state of absolute neglect, disuse & disrepair. Quite contrary to its original design, this structure was an empty shell in want of maintenance.
Architects- designers The Manser Practice were assigned the mammoth task of reforming, reorganizing & redesigning the Roman House building to accommodate 90 premium residential units, out of which 3 are commodious & luxurious penthouses on the highest level of this old office building. Today, we are going to look into one of these glorious penthouse units.
This Roman House Penthouse, as christened by its designers, represents a posh residential development. Characterizing plush London living, this residential unit boasts of great attention to detail, optimal use of space & light, quality fittings and delicate design. Upon entry, the living room greets the visitor with the lounge space, dining space and kitchen island. Following a long rectilinear plan, symmetry is reflected through bedrooms on one side, and on the other, a huge rooftop terrace offering stunning panoramic cityscapes. The whole unit represents the ideal balance of materials & colors.
Come with me to catch a glimpse of the beautiful architectural detailing that defines this contemporary marvel that is surely among London's finest new living spaces… .
The lounge has a dark colored matte wall, that contrasts brilliantly with the white ceiling and white walls. Elegantly adorned with bonsai ornamental plants, the space bears smart furnishings in white and brown shades. The bright cushions and subtle decor bring a certain degree of sophistication to this space.
In the formal dining space of the living room, it is all about intricate details. The dining table, chairs, lights, décor- every element substantiates a thorough planning and tasteful implementation, and celebrates the fabulous combination of dark furnishing and crisp white tonality. The paintings and the flowers enliven the dining space & impart a personal character to it.
The full-height expansive glass doors provide a spectacular view; the glossy credenza and the pretty hanging glass lights take the room décor to the next level.
The kitchen space maintains the aesthetic undertone of strong, clean lines, having a roomy & polished stone kitchen island adding to the elegance with a classy utilization of space. A smart blend of modernistic and traditional, the kitchen boasts of a spectacular design with the sheen of stainless steel & radiance of white complemented by the depth of stony, dark woody and matte finishes in cabinets.
The sleek black floating desk, black shelves, delicate quills, leather bound stationery & vintage glass artifacts bring in the finesse.
The white and dark chocolatey tones in the master bedroom add a touch of harmony and repose. The hanging lights, the dark matte wall behind the headboard, the positioning of the bed and the combination of light & dark shout out refined thoughtful design.
Adjoining the master bedroom is an expansive walk-in closet-cum-dressing space, which fits in perfectly with the impressive aura of the penthouse. Clean lines and wood-grain finishes define this space. Mirrors, proper lighting and ample storage space ensure the efficiency of this space as a wardrobe/ dressing room. The contrast created by the white and dark brown interior color scheme enhances the brightness of the room.
The bathroom is a dainty celebration of the color white with floor, walls and sanitary ware oozing elegance. The shiny stainless steel towel rack, the glossy granite platform holding the wash basin and the dark brown storage cabinet reflect cutting edge design. Highlight of the bathroom is the dark colored open cabinet symbolizing smart usage of space.
The large rooftop terrace extends lavish comfort for a leisurely outdoor time. This space combines a covered dining setting having an elegant edge-lit canopy for illumination as well as for decoration, a lounge area and a kitchen (not visible in this photo). Plants add vigor and freshness, providing a subtle touch of nature to the modular design. Not to be missed are the cute lantern shaped lights in pairs, on the floor. Spectacular views of the city greet those enjoying this capacious outdoor space. This terrace is a very convenient space for an outdoor party or a get-together.
Perfect for a soirée, the roomy rooftop terrace offers a great outdoor lounge space. Striking views of the city add to the charm of spending some cozy time here. The dark wooden floor strips present a stunning contrast with the light colored floor.The sofa seating along with the generous lounge area, refreshing planters and the neutral color scheme in shades of white & grey appeal to all tastes, and transmit a renewed sense of rejuvenation.