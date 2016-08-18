10 Ways to add color and patterns to your home

There's a never ending myriad of ways that you can inject some color and style into your home, but trying to decide how can be a headache. That's where we come in, as we have found some of the best and simplest ways to put a pop of wow factor styling into your interior spaces. From bathrooms to kitchens and everything in between, prepare to be inspired by our colorful creativity!
The great thing about adding color and pattern with ceramic items is that if and when you fancy a change, you can simply move them to another room!
Bold, beautiful carpets that showcase bright colors and fantastic patterns really tie a room together and raise its profile too. Just look at this living room, if you don't believe us!
When you don't want to go overboard, but you do want to dip your toe in the waters of bodl design, a feature wall is the perfect way to get started. You can go for wallpaper or paint and it's an easy fix if you decide it's not for you!
Storage always has a bit of a reputation for being a dull home necessity, but if you paint up your cupboard doors, we think it will come into its own! Add funky patterns too, to really prove your interior designer credentials!
Cushions and lampshades are a super simple and cheap way to get into colors and patterns and you can go as full on or sparse as you like!
A bathroom is a fantastic room to inject some fun into, especially if you are willing to get a little crazy with your tiles! Bright colours and funky patterns really look the part in a wet space!
If you agree that your bathroom needs livening up, but you're not a fan of tiles, what about this for some inspiration? It's almost like an optical illusion, but it's super cool and only features in the shower enclosure.
Vibrant bed linen is a quick and easy way to freshen up your bedroom and best of all, it's anon-permanent option too! If you get bored, simply change the sheets and try something else!
Colorful throws and blankets can be added to any room in the house and will instantly add a little style gravitas. We like these ones, as they also bring some quirky patterns into play too. So fun!
Just like your bathroom, kitchen need a little love and fun too! We think choosing brightly colored kitchen cabinet doors is a fantastic way to inject some personality and you can support the theme with color-matched patterned tea towels and oven mitts too!
