An outdated apartment turned simple and stylish

This project by Spanish architectural firm castoferro should make us all hopeful and optimistic that the near impossible, is in fact, possible. It is proof that drab can go to delightful with the help of some talented professionals and clever design. In this case it was thanks to the design duo Maria G. Ferro and Jordi Castro.
They have managed to take an apartment that was built over 50 years ago, and transform it into a stylish modern apartment that has plenty of space for a growing family. The 'Flat In Vigo' now has durable parquet flooring, huge rooms, sleek finishings and versatile furnishings.
This refurbished apartment has gone from outdated and dreary to state-of-art, able to handle heavy daily use, and looks incredible at the same time. Just as the story goes, an ugly duckling can transform into a beautiful duckling, and here we can see the proof. Let's have a closer look at the end result.
A fine example of how this apartment is meant to be lived in, and not just a show home, is the living room, or more accurately—the reading room. The second living room of two, this particular one is more informal and geared towards reading and relaxing. It is paired back, elegant and practical.
The parquet flooring plays a big part in the sleek look, and is complimented by comfortable black and white chairs, a long low white bookcase and fresh green plants that decorate the corner. A great place to sit back and enjoy a new book or catch up on some extra work.
The dining room is structured, simple and stylish. Plain white walls expose original concrete foundations of the building that have now been turned into a stunning feature of the room. A large generous wooden table is placed in the centre of the room, inviting the whole family to gather around after a busy day and swap stories.
The simple lines and neutral tones of the furnishings are complemented by two large black lampshades perfectly in the middle of the room. Understated white cupboards line the rear wall, almost unnoticeably and a few framed pieces of art decorate the wall. The emphasis in this room is on harmony, minimalism, the family and the food.
To get a good night's sleep we all need to get rid of distractions, stop running over to-do lists in our head and minimise stimulation. When we sleep, we need to be calm; to relax. The master bedroom in the Flat in Vigo let's the owners do just that.
Free of unfussy details, this bedroom is for sleeping, and sleeping well. The walls are left uncluttered in a fresh white—there are no overwhelming colours here. Furniture is kept simple and only the necessary pieces are included. Decorations are minimal and colours are peaceful. This is one chilled out room.
An office space for Dad that doubles as a play space for the kids. The ultimate multi-use space, this room has been designed to be used in the most ways possible. Again, parquet flooring sets the tone, and is teamed with practical furniture—the desk in white, and a wooden shelving unit for the toys.
Another exposed foundation beam runs the length of the room and is home to simple, contemporary light fittings. Bright, clear light fills the room and the window is covered with a white blind, diluting the natural light from outside, making this one seriously nice place to be productive—during work time, or playtime.
White-washed wooden panelling line the walls in the guest bathroom, creating a truly unique and trendy look. Matching the style of the main bathroom, the wash basin, toilet and edgings are a crisp white, the mirror an uncomplicated rectangle, and detailing is kept to a minimum.
This room is all about sleek lines, refined styling and things staying neat and tidy. There is no messing around, or messiness in this bathroom.
Here's a final look at the attention given to detail in this apartment—the feature in the main living room space. Normally a pillar jutting out from the wall would be unsightly and unwanted, but the team at castoferro have covered this one in beaten metal to mirror the other exposed beams in the house and giving the whole project a look of unity and cohesion. A touch of genius that shows just how far a little can go.
The Flat in Vigo is all about how a few stunning details can change a whole space and turn something that was a bit 'blah' into something functional, unpretentious and attractive.
If you like the effortlessness of this property, be sure to have a peek at this similarly laid back, but seriously enviable home.