An outdated apartment turned simple and stylish

This project by Spanish architectural firm castoferro should make us all hopeful and optimistic that the near impossible, is in fact, possible. It is proof that drab can go to delightful with the help of some talented professionals and clever design. In this case it was thanks to the design duo Maria G. Ferro and Jordi Castro.

They have managed to take an apartment that was built over 50 years ago, and transform it into a stylish modern apartment that has plenty of space for a growing family. The 'Flat In Vigo' now has durable parquet flooring, huge rooms, sleek finishings and versatile furnishings.

This refurbished apartment has gone from outdated and dreary to state-of-art, able to handle heavy daily use, and looks incredible at the same time. Just as the story goes, an ugly duckling can transform into a beautiful duckling, and here we can see the proof. Let's have a closer look at the end result.