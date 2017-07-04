Modern Living: The one storey home you've always wanted

On the waterfront of the river in Tagus, in the south of the Portuguese capital of Lisbon, a fantastic bungalow has been built, which thanks to its unique design, blends perfectly into the surrounding landscape.

This is an impressive monument to modern architecture where the contemporary character of the building balances out the functionality flawlessly.

The materials used, the shape of the building and the fantastically arranged interiors show the value and strength of this project.

See for yourself!