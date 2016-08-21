Things to consider before building a wooden house

You can't deny that there's something inherently romantic about the idea of building a wooden house, out of the city and living a quiet, peaceful life, but there has to be an element of practical thought before you dive on in! With that in mind, we took the time to think about all those pesky details that it's easy to ignore in the thrill of designing a new house, so take a look and think about whether a wooden home is really the right choice for you. If it is, get your architect on the phone immediately and don't waste a second more!