We are so used to the same old tricks when it comes to our interior design that your home decor may be looking a little bit stale or outdated. It can be difficult to know how we an add some fresh air and life into our homes.
Which is why today at homify, we are bringing you 7 interior design ideas that may change your life, from some of the top professionals in the world.
These ideas will tickle you pink with their innovation and simplicity and will teach you how easy it is to transform your home today!
A staircase is a functional necessity for any home that features more than one level, but it doesn't simply have to be a functional element.
In fact, your staircase can serve as a fabulous design feature in your home, enhancing the entire section.
In this modern and trendy design, photographed by professionals D-Max Photography, we can see how the concrete stairs bring an industrial chic look and feel to the environment, while the glass encasing forms a decor piece in itself!
The kitchen is often overlooked as a room in the house where dinner is cooked and tea is made, but the kitchen should in fact be the heart and soul of a home!
By going for a minimalist look in your kitchen, you can instantly modernize it by creating a very clean and sleek space. Utilize the storage space available to you, keeping everything that isn't absolutely necessary neatly packed away. The best part is that your kitchen will feel like a blank canvas, ready for you to create some culinary delights!
Have a look at these 6 smart kitchen storage solutions for inspiration.
One of the easiest ways to transform a home is to introduce some natural elements, whether it's a stone facade or some wooden furniture.
A very refreshing idea, however, is to add some greenery. In this design, we can see how AstroTurf has been added to the floor, creating a garden-like effect.
Another option is to utilize vertical spaces! You can create the most gorgeous vertical gardens, without taking up an inch of floor space.
A simple solution: add vases of flowers or pot plants to the home to revitalize it!
Have a look at these stunning garden ideas for cutting-edge homes.
A wonderful way to create a more homely and warm environment inside your living room is to add a bookshelf.
A bookshelf creates a very cozy effect in an environment, but it also utilizes a wall space that would otherwise be wasted. It allows you to store books neatly away, while still keeping them on display too.
Another great option of a bookshelf is to place photo frames or little decor items on display.
In this design, we can see that a bookshelf can even be utilized for a television!
Don't be afraid to express yourself in your home! Use artwork and colors to create an environment that truly feels like your own.
Add some colorful cushions to your sofa, some vibrant photographs or paintings to your wall and even a musical instrument or two to your living room for some personality and charm.
Be smart with the space available to you in your home.
In this image, we can see how a kitchen flows into a little breakfast bar, which also doubles up as a work space.
If you have any bare corners in your home, make use of them. Insert a little desk for working or a pot plant for vibrancy.
Have a look at these tips for getting creative with those wasted corners.
Lastly, natural light can completely transform your home. It can open it up, naturally warm it and make it seem that much more spacious and bright.
Open up the curtains and blinds and allow the sunlight to flow through the home along with the fresh air. You can also opt for skylights too!