The heritage barn with a new lease of life

Getting the balance between old and new right can be somewhat tricky, especially when you are seeking to modernise and update a traditional barn, but today's project managed the task with a grace and ease that only comes from expert guidance. Clearly, there was an exceptional design team in charge of the proceedings, as well as talented construction professionals and the finished product is a total dream. Come with us now, as we take a closer look at an old fashioned barn with a cutting edge interior!
There is absolutely no way that you could encounter this remarkable home without being impressed by the look of it! With a traditional thatched roof and heritage windows and doors, it looks every inch the picture perfect barn, but with a few fabulous modern additions. The architects in charge of completing this wonderful project must have loved combining old aesthetics with new functionality, so let's get inside for a proper look around!
Are you as shocked as we were by this interior? We were expecting a far more traditional, rustic design scheme to be in place, but this stark, bright and almost minimalist look has really taken us aback! It works though! With white on every surface and just a few home comforts, such as a designer sofa and a gorgeous hide rug, this looks to be a very modern re-telling of traditional farmhouse interiors!
We said that mixing tradition and modernity can be a difficult thing to get right, but this house doesn't show any sign of a struggle! Wherever you turn, fresh, contemporary accents are offset with more antique pieces and the effect is dazzling. This dining room really gets the balance right, with a traditional table being partnered with funky retro chairs and, again, the all white walls.
Let no surface go un-orchestrated! Even here, in the kitchen, there are constant reminders of the age of the original building, as well as the contemporary design that has been thrust upon it. Modern cabinets look great, but aren't left to fend for themselves, as a rustic water jug set and serving tray bring us right back to the starting point for this fabulous barn. The attention to detail here really is staggering!
Don't you just love houses that have secret little spots and quiet retreats? This divine little reading nook might be our favourite element of this whole house as it simply oozes style, charm and comfort. The original timbers of the building, having been lovingly kept and restored, really add a sense of traditional beauty, while all the stark modern styling offers the perfect contrast to highlight them even further. Wow!
If there is just one room of the house that can afford to be uncompromisingly modern, it's the bathroom and what a joy to see that this one has followed that train of thought! The white suite items mirror the wider aesthetic perfectly, making the space fully cohesive, while the dark and brooding shower adds a sensual side too. Amazing!
Nestled next to a long and uncompromising skylight is the master bedroom and what a view the window itself offers! Aged timbers, yet again, play a central role in the room's dynamic and aesthetic and the commitment to an all white interior has really paid off here. The space feels calm and relaxing, as does the rest of the property and it's no exaggeration to say that we are utterly in love with this home, as a whole.
