The heritage barn with a new lease of life

Nestled next to a long and uncompromising skylight is the master bedroom and what a view the window itself offers! Aged timbers, yet again, play a central role in the room's dynamic and aesthetic and the commitment to an all white interior has really paid off here. The space feels calm and relaxing, as does the rest of the property and it's no exaggeration to say that we are utterly in love with this home, as a whole.

For more rustic inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Stunning Cottages that will take Your Breath Away!