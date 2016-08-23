The white home with the cozy golden glow

White- the symbol of peace- has been aptly used for this unique piece of design by the Swiss architects LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG. Situated in Luzern, this beautiful house presents an epitome of comfort and refined taste. Bathed in pure white with stylish rounded corners, this home is an architectural masterpiece with chic interiors and an elegant façade classically highlighted in a relaxed neighborhood boasting of lush greens.

Time for us to go sightseeing into this sleek, modern and charming work of art set in an idyllic landscape…