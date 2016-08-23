The white home with the cozy golden glow

White- the symbol of peace- has been aptly used for this unique piece of design by the Swiss architects LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG. Situated in Luzern, this beautiful house presents an epitome of comfort and refined taste. Bathed in pure white with stylish rounded corners, this home is an architectural masterpiece with chic interiors and an elegant façade classically highlighted in a relaxed neighborhood boasting of lush greens.
Time for us to go sightseeing into this sleek, modern and charming work of art set in an idyllic landscape…
The curved roof is pretty much the highlight, when looking at the house from the North. In this picture, one can see the garden behind with trees and shrubs. The light colored exterior is in a tidy contrast with the dark colored window panes. The view from the outside reveals neatly done interiors with ornamental plants as a part of interior décor as well.
This view towards the North-west shows the green and relaxed surroundings. This home is a contemporary architectural piece lying in the midst of greens. With the unique rounded roof design, it stands out from the other houses with dark tilted roofs. A flight of stairs leads to the small gritty pathway with gardens, around the little house, through a small narrow bridge with metallic railings.
The East façade shows amply modular yet snug home design with jazzy interiors. Climbing along the outdoor stone staircase leads to the terrace. Compared with the gritty western side garden space, the garden on the east side is tidier and not facing the road. Nevertheless, this face of the home has the gritty pathway with potted plants along it. An open sitting space with white stone flooring greets the visitor. This space leads up to the designer interiors through sliding doors. This façade also shows white curtains, at the easternmost periphery on the inner side of the low ornate metal fence, offering privacy from the pathway on the side.
Taking a closer look, the cozy outdoor space abutting the living room bears a wooden ceiling similar to that of the living room. The sliding glass doors connect the interiors with the exteriors, giving an idea of continuation of a single roomy space, without distinction. The mood of the cozy interiors seems influenced by the freshness of the garden outside that can be enjoyed while relaxing in the outdoor space.
The interior design of the living and dining space depicts innovative exquisiteness at its prime. With an L -shaped structure, the big room is a visual treat with white walls, wooden ceiling and white floors. Ornamental plants have been strategically placed to adorn the space. The room furnishings in striking colors bring out the allure of the white color of walls & floor. The combination of wood, white & dark colors makes the space look very bright.
The modular kitchen has been very tastefully done with ample use of metal complementing the whites of the walls, floor and curtains beautifully. The glass doors provide a great view of the flanking pathway and gardens, soothing the senses. The minimalist kitchen with its functional furniture indicates the intelligent design focus on forms and understated atmosphere, that serves to eliminate unnecessary cluttering by color and decoration.
This view of the kitchen resumes the description of how utility has played a major part in designing this home. Connected to the living-cum-dining space on one side, the kitchen view in this photo focuses on the other side. With a metallic closet & a bathroom to its left, the passage from the kitchen leads down to the master bedroom, laundry room, utility room, etc., through a dark colored slender spiral staircase on the right. The dark railings complement the metal & white of the space. Like other spaces in this home, this part also has plants as a refreshing adornment.