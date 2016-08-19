80 m² apartment and one awesome surprise!

Today we are going to explore the comfort of a cottage in the middle of a city, because who wouldn't want the best of both worlds. We at homify will prove that this dream can become a reality! Let us visit the most beautiful and traditional neighborhoods, where this home looks like it comes out of a film!
This apartment is located on the 12th floor of a tower and features a garden and a kidney-shaped swimming pool that looks like a decadent area we may find in a five-star hotel. The 80 square meter house also has two floors. While it is a small home, its features more than make up for it.
This amazing project was photographed by ImagenSubliminal - who specialize in architecture. These professionals carry out work for all the major studios in both Spain and internationally.
Are you ready to take a look and can you guess what the surprise is?
From the inside of the apartment, we can see how it is flooded with natural light thanks to the large glass windows, which allow the residents to contemplate the city from all angles.
This area of the living room has direct access to the terrace, where there is a small table and a couple of chairs. The white colors allow the light to be fully reflected throughout the home, resulting in a magic space full of life.
You can see it for yourself!
This is a precious terrace, that is totally private and available to the residents alone. This is undoubtedly a modern and magical place where the natural materials blend beautifully into the bustle of the big city.
In such a space, time slows down and routines are dispensed of. Life goes at its own pace!
The small pool transports us to an idyllic world that is far from the city chaos.
Wood is the main protagonist here, as well as the small plants distributed throughout this space.
Thanks to the marble fireplace and the wooden paneling in the living space, working comfortably in this apartment is no hardship. Wood thus also remains the main protagonist of the house.
The white walls contrast with the wood beautifully, so that the house remains modern and stylish.
It may be difficult to concentrate, however, knowing that the pool is just outside waiting!
Do you notice the curious details of the spiral staircase?
At the top, the structure has been taken full advantage of, doubling up as a table in front of the sofa. This is a space where the residents can read, relax or listen to music or simply contemplate the landscape.
The stairs themselves are gorgeous, finished in wood and wrought-iron.
Have a look at these other awesome spiral staircase designs.
When we get to the bathroom, we see that is a very special space in the house, decked out with modern decor and stylish horizontal tiles.
We like the fact that the designers have gone for an all-white design. This is the perfect color to bring serenity and radiance to any part of the house, especially the bathroom, which tends to be smaller.
We couldn't finish off this ideabook without showing you what the terrace looks like when night falls. A pool full of light creates a gorgeous turquoise glow.
Throughout this area, there are different points of direct and indirect light, which creates a very magical setting!