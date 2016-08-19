80 m² apartment and one awesome surprise!

Today we are going to explore the comfort of a cottage in the middle of a city, because who wouldn't want the best of both worlds. We at homify will prove that this dream can become a reality! Let us visit the most beautiful and traditional neighborhoods, where this home looks like it comes out of a film!

This apartment is located on the 12th floor of a tower and features a garden and a kidney-shaped swimming pool that looks like a decadent area we may find in a five-star hotel. The 80 square meter house also has two floors. While it is a small home, its features more than make up for it.

This amazing project was photographed by ImagenSubliminal - who specialize in architecture. These professionals carry out work for all the major studios in both Spain and internationally.

Are you ready to take a look and can you guess what the surprise is?