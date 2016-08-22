A minimalist home that inspires curiosity

This gray house inspires a sense of curiosity and mystery because it gives us the impression that there is more beyond what we initially see.
Functional and space-smart, the house we are about to see is unique, not only because of its structure, but also because of its framework which is nothing less than contemporary and practical. Designed by German architects ZHAC / ZWEERING HELMUS ARCHITEKTEN, it certainly stands out among the other houses in the street.
The facade is unique and in some ways doesn't look like the front of the home at all. Sculptural and magnificent, the gray color and overall design is inspired by a minimalist style. The window in the middle gives it a mysterious appearance whilst the shape of the home leaves a lot to the imagination. The house however, gives the illusion that we can see inside it, however when we look closer we see that there are many concealed spaces which spark our sense of curiosity. In other words, we can't wait to see what is behind these doors!
The facade of the home intrigued us enough to want to explore the back of the home. We walk through the alley way at the side of the home and find a rectangular shaped block which is larger than we imagined. The appearance of the window frames are aligned like a puzzle and enhance the appearance of the grey structure.
Let's take a tour of the home now. As we enter we are faced with a set of stairs and a corridor which appear as if they are side by side. A stark contrast is created between the exterior and interior space. We have a white and gray corridor alongside a warm wooden staircase which makes the space feel cozy and contemporary. High ceilings add an immense amount of space and allow for a bright and airy atmosphere, whilst the the lighting which is installed underneath the wall of the corridor make it seem like there is sunlight creeping in.
Let's explore the first floor before going upstairs to the second floor. One side of the wall is clean and white whilst the other, once again follows the color scheme of the staircase. With warm wood comprising the walls, the dining room feels inviting and homely. If you look towards the end of the hallway, we can see the kitchen in which the color white dominates.
The dining area is on the other side of the wall-like fireplace which has been placed in the middle of the living room. The fireplace acts as a separator but is also an eye catchy center piece due to its black and elegant design. The warm hues of the living room furnishings such as the brown leather sofas create a cozy and comfortable atmosphere which match the golden wall in the dining room area.
Now that we have explored the first floor of the home, we come to the second floor on which there is a bathroom. If you remember looking at the house from the outside, the windows of the second floor are those of the bathroom. The first two over sized windows are near the bathtub and allow a lot of light in—however the windows do not compromise privacy because they are mirror-like and non-transparent. Separating the bath and shower area has increased the amount of space in the bathroom as a whole.
The back yard is unique and leads us to an outdoor terrace in which there is a parking area and a moderate-sized patch of lawn. The roof above the parking space matches the exterior of the home whilst the calm green lawn offers a balanced and inviting space for relaxing in. The outdoor furnishings have been chosen carefully to mimic the exterior of the home.