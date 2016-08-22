A minimalist home that inspires curiosity

This gray house inspires a sense of curiosity and mystery because it gives us the impression that there is more beyond what we initially see.

Functional and space-smart, the house we are about to see is unique, not only because of its structure, but also because of its framework which is nothing less than contemporary and practical. Designed by German architects ZHAC / ZWEERING HELMUS ARCHITEKTEN, it certainly stands out among the other houses in the street.