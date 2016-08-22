5 Spectacular design ideas for your home

A small terrace is not a constraint if you employ your creativity to turn it into an opportunity. If your home or apartment has a small terrace, begin by making sure that it has good flooring. Wood, tiles or paved stones, all three materials can look spectacular on the floor. Pick wooden furniture with colourful upholstery to complement the flooring, or go for modern sofas in bright hues. Gather inspiration from the picnic table shown here. You can also add a vibrant rug to jazz up the floor, if the latter is plain.

Here's another story that might inspire you too - 8 Exciting Ideas for Empty Spaces in Your Home.