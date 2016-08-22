5 Spectacular design ideas for your home

Spectacular home designs are the norm these days. Lacklustre facades, boring old bathrooms and overgrown gardens are a thing of the past. Everyone wants their abode to stand out from the rest with unique and original touches, and innovative accents. And here we bring you 5 spectacular ways in which you can transform your home into something as alluring as a piece of fine art. So whether you are looking to transform your terrace into an exotic sanctuary, your facade into a showstopper, or your bathroom into a unique rejuvenation getaway – we have the best tips for you!
Settlement homes are usually designed in a similar manner, so they tend to get a little bland and boring over time. But not every home has to be that way. Despite being functional and user-friendly, this settlement home wasn’t attractive initially. It needed a more modern transformation. So what the design team did was transform it from inside out. Everything from the exterior walls and garden to the interior décor was changed to make sure that the settlement home stood out from its neighbours.
Rectangular bathtubs and even the slightly curvy traditional ones are increasingly becoming passé. So it’s time to usher in something unique, funky and artistic that will look great in your bathroom, just as this sleek metallic bathtub by the designers at Design by Torsten Muller, with its unusual shape, height and size. Replacing an old bathtub can transform your bathroom completely and make it seem as good as new. With the trend shifting from normal to quirky slowly and steadily, novel models such as these are gaining more popularity than ever.
An impressive façade will leave people staring at your house for longer than a few seconds. For instance, this home features beautiful lattice windows, dormers and lots of eaves on the exterior, giving it a beautiful look. Elegant shades of grey and beige come together with touches of white to turn this home into a vision against the lush green lawns. The precision in planning the house reflects in every corner of its interiors too.
A terrace that makes you feel as if you are lounging around in a resort… now whodoesn’t want that? A hot tub or hot tub on the terrace is the ultimate luxuryone can have in their home. If you have a big terrace, make sure to implementthis idea for ultimate relaxation and recreation. You can place the tub in themiddle of the terrace under a wooden and acrylic canopy as shown here, or placeit under the shade of trees and plants. Add some cosy chairs and recliners andlights around the tub or hot tub to transform your terrace into a party zone.
A small terrace is not a constraint if you employ your creativity to turn it into an opportunity. If your home or apartment has a small terrace, begin by making sure that it has good flooring. Wood, tiles or paved stones, all three materials can look spectacular on the floor. Pick wooden furniture with colourful upholstery to complement the flooring, or go for modern sofas in bright hues. Gather inspiration from the picnic table shown here. You can also add a vibrant rug to jazz up the floor, if the latter is plain.
So what do you think? Are you ready to give your home an exciting new look with these ideas? Consult an interior designer or architect for ideas which you think you can't handle by yourself.