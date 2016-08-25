A gorgeous home for a modern couple

Aging gracefully doesn't mean one has to forgo cutting-edge modern design, bold and bright color, and a penchant for art and interior architecture that speaks loudly of a life lived in love. This radically renovated terraced townhouse in Washington, D.C houses a lot of pop behind its handsome, heritage facade. Not least being a couple in their mid-70s, newly wed in their stunning house while the retrofit and renovation was still underway.

The considerate, creative minds behind local Washington firm Kube Architecture responded to the fact that the couple are avid art collectors and that being able to grow old together – and enjoying every minute of it – in a home equipped for comfort and care was crucial to their shared future. Colorful, spacious and practical, the enviable Salt & Pepper House is, like the couple that lives inside, a match made in heaven.