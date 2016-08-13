A beautiful home and the floor plan to inspire you!

Fitted with large glass windows offering a stunning view of nature, the living room attracts with its earthy and subtly vintage appeal. The stone clad fireplace provides cosy warmth, while a vintage trunk beside the coffee table relives the glory of olden days. The plush and comfy furnishing accompanied by a bright striped rug cater to relaxed seating here, while iron lamps and arts in the corner bring in a colonial touch. The wall hanging above the fireplace adds some more visual interest to the room too.

Filled with colonial spirit, vintage charm and rustic delights, this large house in Argentina is a nature-loving sanctuary for the tired urban soul.