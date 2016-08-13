A beautiful home and the floor plan to inspire you!

Designed by the talented architects at Aulet & Yaregui Arquitectos, the colonial and rustic abode called Loo Mapu has drawn our attention today. Situated in Pilar, this sprawling property is surrounded by verdant nature and enjoys an open and expansive layout. Rendered in an earthy saffron hue, the residence flaunts beautiful old school flooring, creative and classic lighting, unique accents in stone, and a subtle vintage charm. Style, comfort and practicality have received equal focus from the architects while the house was constructed. So naturally, it brings you all the advantages of a contemporary lifestyle, without compromising on the countryside aesthetics which makes this home exclusive. Read on to know more about it.
Nestled amidst greenery, the generously-sized house beckons with its pastoral saffron hue and simple single storey construction. Tall, lush trees contribute to its scenic background, while you can make out that the villa is a union of two wings, from here.
As we approach the house, we encounter its beautiful architecture replete with a lot of historical significance. The main courtyard is surrounded by rooms on either side and is a sunny, airy open space to enjoy bright mornings and refreshing evenings. The mouldings, the lines and curves, the traditional lanterns, all speak volumes about the colonial inspiration behind the designing of this abode.
Spread comfortably over 285 square metres, the large rooms of this residence are positioned around the main courtyard and various corridors. A hallway connects the two wings of the house. The right wing comprises of three bedrooms including the master bedroom, and two bathrooms. The left wing is composed of the kitchen, two bedrooms, one bathroom, and two other rooms. So there is ample room to house a large family easily.
Rendered in wrought iron, this gorgeously carved door is reminiscent of the region’s history and goes amazingly well with the wooden beams of the ceiling and the traditional checkerboard floor. The pretty and old world lanterns flanking the door add to its charm and take you back to a time when lavish living was the norm.
The quaint fireplace in the corner is not the only thing making this dining space warm and cosy. Its rustic environment is responsible too. The sleek and elegant wooden furniture, the antique decorative pottery on the mantelpiece, the pretty drapes – all contribute to the pastoral appeal of this room, while large glass and wooden doors bring in oodles of sunlight. The quirky but eye-catching chandelier casts a soft and soothing glow over the entire setting.
Fitted with large glass windows offering a stunning view of nature, the living room attracts with its earthy and subtly vintage appeal. The stone clad fireplace provides cosy warmth, while a vintage trunk beside the coffee table relives the glory of olden days. The plush and comfy furnishing accompanied by a bright striped rug cater to relaxed seating here, while iron lamps and arts in the corner bring in a colonial touch. The wall hanging above the fireplace adds some more visual interest to the room too.
Filled with colonial spirit, vintage charm and rustic delights, this large house in Argentina is a nature-loving sanctuary for the tired urban soul.