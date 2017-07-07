Interior: 10 Kitchen themes to inspire you

The kitchen is often the heart of the home and it doesn't matter whether you live alone in a compact city apartment or with a large family in a sprawling country manor. The styles of kitchens are as diverse as the people passing through them, but they all have to be practical, hard wearing, tidy, and are often one of the trickiest rooms in the house to design.

No matter if you love getting stuck into a baking marathon on the weekend, or are more likely to throw a frozen pizza into the oven on a Tuesday night, your kitchen needs to be organised, inspiring and a room that you want to spend time in. We have found some incredible kitchens that will no doubt give you some ideas on how to better your own space, maybe by adding more cabinets, installing a central island or mobile cart for extra work space, or simply by adding a fresh coat of paint and updating your appliances.

Let's take a look at just how hot these kitchens can get!