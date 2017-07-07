Interior: 10 Kitchen themes to inspire you

The kitchen is often the heart of the home and it doesn't matter whether you live alone in a compact city apartment or with a large family in a sprawling country manor. The styles of kitchens are as diverse as the people passing through them, but they all have to be practical, hard wearing, tidy, and are often one of the trickiest rooms in the house to design.
No matter if you love getting stuck into a baking marathon on the weekend, or are more likely to throw a frozen pizza into the oven on a Tuesday night, your kitchen needs to be organised, inspiring and a room that you want to spend time in. We have found some incredible kitchens that will no doubt give you some ideas on how to better your own space, maybe by adding more cabinets, installing a central island or mobile cart for extra work space, or simply by adding a fresh coat of paint and updating your appliances.
Let's take a look at just how hot these kitchens can get!
The feature of this kitchen is the black granite countertop that runs along the two main walls. Lustrous, elegant, modern and eye-catching, this material is perfect for a busy kitchen. It also helps that it is scratch resistant and good at hiding the odd speck of dirt!
Contrasted with silver fittings, white countertops and cabinets, the result is an almost futuristic look that will suit a number of modern houses. The multi grey tiling detail on the wall makes sure this is a kitchen which belongs in the 21st century.
Great for the owners with a passion for colour—this kitchen really lets it's personality shine. Using a bright red countertop as the main feature, and by matching the cookware and a few other accessories to it, the designers make this room appealing to spend time in.
It's lively, fun, and I'm sure any cook will have a good time in this kitchen, even if the meal is burnt!
White wooden panelling on one wall, white laminate covering the floor, white veneer on the cabinetry, gleaming white workbench—you get the picture. White is the key to this look!
Go with contrasting tones of black and white and your kitchen will stay looking clean, crisp and contemporary. Silver light fittings, oven, refrigerator, taps and utensils help tie the room together for an harmonious, stylish and peaceful kitchen.
The mixture of unusual and unexpected materials in this kitchen is what makes it so successful. The large open space is dominated by a concrete island-come-breakfast bar, and punctuated by canary yellow details. Against the dark charcoal of the rear walls, cupboards, and stools, the colour pops and makes this a youthful, informal and refreshing kitchen.
The added touch of a folding glass wall makes the space that much more interesting and versatile. This kitchen is hot hot hot!
With it's wide, generous workspaces, rich textures, fresh colours and ultra modern appliances, this room is like an upgrade on a traditional farmhouse kitchen. Dark wood, brown granite, white walls, silver paneling—the balance between everything is just right.
Sometimes all you need is a contrast in the same material, and you can have yourself an unforgettable kitchen!
One of the most durable and hard-wearing materials, marble is the perfect thing to use in kitchens. What's even better is that it's look is timeless, so your kitchen won't date too quickly, and with it's light colour, it won't weigh down the room.
If you are wanting to replace your current countertop, consider using marble. Just be sure to apply a protective coating to prevent scratching, and to get the most out of this miracle material.
Another great material to kit your kitchen out with, is stainless steel. A breeze to keep clean, it will give your overall design a bit of added polish and shine. It's durable, strong and odour-free.
Stainless steel is a wonder material, and will always look great alongside other silverware—next to stovetops, and neutral colours.
Tiles are a great addition to any busy kitchen, no matter your budget or space available. Great for protecting walls behind sinks and stoves, and an easy way to inject a bit of colour into the room.
Go for interesting textures, or subtle patterns and the look won't date. Think of them as a cheap and cheerful waterproofing system with a great design.
This kitchen is a beautiful marriage of materials—between steel and stone, textured lace and smooth glass, wood and metal. The space isn't huge, but the impact from mixing materials is.
The dark green wall grounds the room nicely and counters the blinding white of the refrigerator and freezer. This kitchen feels cosy, homely and inviting. If you like this one, then make sure you celebrate surfaces in your kitchen too.
What keeps this design modern is the polished concrete countertop. Often overlooked, concrete is a great fit for busy kitchens—hard wearing with a natural texture, it will hold it's charm for quite a while. Here it has been complemented with a mirror wall and adorable tropical curtains on the other side of the room.
Keep it playful around the concrete counter, and the look won't be drab or claustrophobic. Oh, and you can always add some colour to your concrete when mixing, incase you want to spice it up some more!
If you are unsure of how to transform your kitchen, you could always enlist the help of some very talented professionals for sound advice, and start creating that dream space today. Or if you want to keep browsing more unique spaces, check out this other collection of kitchens we've put together.