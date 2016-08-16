7 Tips for small but beautiful bathrooms

If your main aim is to make a small bathroom feel much bigger, then reach for the reflective materials! A great way to bounce natural and artificial light around an awkward space, shiny accents instantly increase the perceived area of even the tiniest of rooms! We recommend super bright light bulbs too, just to get the most from this tip!

