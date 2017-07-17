If at any time you believe that stairs are made to just go up and down, you may never have approached projects such as these before.

You can make a ladder in a creative architectural space by giving it a starring role and in the following article you will see what some talented professionals have done to make these staircases the center of attention. Whilst some have been transformed into simple, beautiful and decorative elements, others are grand projects taking center stage in a home. Follow us and take the invitation to walk through some of these stunning environments which we guarantee will leave you awestruck.

Interior decor: these 10 staircases will leave you breathless