Come home to nature in contemporary style

This unique residence in the city of Zapopan, Jalisco, is an offering from the young & talented creative house of AA Studio. Blending natural elements and modern materials in a well balanced way, the neat design of this house stands out with its fresh approach.

Different types of stone, steel, quarry, and concrete have been employed optimally, to create a modern home that brings out the comfort & warmth of the living spaces to provide a cozy sanctum to the inhabitants.

Let us have a closer look at this genius design… .