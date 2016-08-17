Come home to nature in contemporary style

This unique residence in the city of Zapopan, Jalisco, is an offering from the young & talented creative house of AA Studio. Blending natural elements and modern materials in a well balanced way, the neat design of this house stands out with its fresh approach.
Different types of stone, steel, quarry, and concrete have been employed optimally, to create a modern home that brings out the comfort & warmth of the living spaces to provide a cozy sanctum to the inhabitants.
Let us have a closer look at this genius design… .
The facade displays a canvas painted by different representative elements. Embedded blocks of flagstone seem to float in a white background. A combination of vertical and horizontal elements gives the front of the house a unique geometrical pattern. Heavy and dark colored elements like the steel beams & stone blocks are balanced by visually soothing white walls & a beautiful manicured front garden. An even distribution of green elements throughout the facade brings out the frontal contrast of the housing unit.
The entrance of the house is through a dark colored stone stairway flanked by garden on one side. A steel beam defines the boundary of access, and the dark wooden wall forms a lattice outlining a transition space between the interior and exterior of the house.
Once inside the home, tastefully done open common spaces greet the visitor. A small lounging area, an attractive interior garden, a beautiful staircase and a dining space meet the eye. The interior garden serves as the base of the chic staircase located between the lounging and dining spaces, delineating both the environments.
Natural light trickles in through the skylight, generating a great ambiance. All these features along with the intricate detailing of décor highlight the unique design pattern of this residence.
The staircase with an interior garden at the base is indeed a captivating view. The interior garden imparts a refreshing element to the center of this space housing the modish staircase. Dark brown steps with metallic side joints and clear glass pane railings lead to the upper storey. Towards the end of the common space in view, there is the bright and well lit family dining space. The crème colored marble floor in combination with dark wooden furniture adds warmth to the space.
The hallway leading from the outside of the house to the lounge is another masterpiece. An epitome of chic interior design, this part of the home is a great looking example of brilliant usage of stone, wood and glass. The passage is flanked by wooden wall on one side and patterned glass on another. Adding to the elegance are the lovely glass & ceramic vases on the dark colored low platform and the light colored marble floor that adorns the entire ground storey.
The snug lounging pad is well lighted with an air of comfort. Neutral tones, white walls & ceiling convey the message of tranquil serenity. Sofa seats in dark and light hues, pillowy cushions, the furry rug at the base of the transparent center table, small pots with Bonsai and ornamental greens at the corner add to the cushy element in a sophisticated manner.
Creme colored marble flooring throws in a generously striking contrast with the dark furnishing & wooden elements. Conspicuously well designed, the horizontal windows with wooden frame can be adjusted to allow the entry of ample natural light. The opulent interiors of the lounge have been delicately envisaged for pleasant evenings and intimate conversations.
A very important space of any home is its kitchen, and it requires a lot of feeling and thought to make it welcoming. The elegant kitchen space of this house offers a very soothing view of the garden through the large window, also leading to it through a corner door. The kitchenware in dark and light colors, intelligent lighting, sober tones and shiny floor make it a bright space. The light colored multipurpose kitchen bar can double up as a breakfast area as well as a worktable.
In line with the other rooms, the master bedroom maintains the contemporary tonality in a sophisticated way. Refined but snug, it very much retains the warm character that an ideal bedroom should possess.
Architectural details worth mentioning include the floating false ceiling in the center with recessed lighting, and the beautiful terrace with the glass doors. Room décor is in neutral tones, with small personalized touches like the green glass pieces on the table, rug on the wooden floor and the painting in solid colors above the headboard.
For those leisurely moments, the stylish designer home has a TV room. This lazing space does not follow the interior scheme of the rooms on the ground floor. It has hardwood floors, sloping roof lending some height, and a horizontal window at the top of the wall that allows light to just filter in. This protects the privacy of this living space. The happy and vibrant color tones of the furnishings manifest a great deal of informality and rejuvenation.
Fitted with a surround sound system, the room assumes a theater atmosphere ideal for enjoying concerts, movies and the choicest programs in total relaxation. Not to be missed is the wicker basket with comfortable blankets so that one can have a little nap as well. Elaborate detailing for that personalized touch to the room decoration makes this room the coziest spot of this marvel of architectural design.