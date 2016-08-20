A truly successful family home

This home, nestled in the hills of Germany, is the epitome of modern and contemporary architecture. Clean lines and minimalism highlight the cubist design of the sleek home. Cubism is rampant in this home from the exterior to the interior, you can see the rigid lines that make this home very interesting. This home takes modernism to the next level by also incorporating a very minimalist design, both on the inside and out. From the fireplace to the outdoor pool, all of the features are seamlessly integrated into the home.
The architects over at LEE+MIR really know how to take a design concept and go all the way with it and this home will give you major envy. This house is also next to a nature preserve, which gives a stark contrast between the lush, green nature and the black and white architecture of the home, causing it to stand out even more. Let's take a closer look at this beautiful home and see what other surprises it has in store
The cubist façade of the house makes it impossible to miss, with a protruding exterior that follows the horizon. The stark white and black color scheme exudes minimalism while also providing visually interesting architecture. The only thing that the exterior has in the way of ornamentation is windows, following both the cubist and minimalist designs, and keeping it very private from the street.
Elegant stone steps of alternating sizes lead you to into this beautiful home. Everything is kept sleek and hidden to give the appearance that it is all one unit.
While building this beautiful home, LEE+MIR didn't skimp on the cubist design. The pool, windows, and balconies are all designed in a clean and rigid way but also give the home a very open and airy feel. The highlight of this backyard is definitely the pool, which is seamlessly built into the ground, following that sleek look.
The starkness of the white offsets the green grass as well as the gray slate from the pool, allowing them to take front and center in this backyard. There is minimal ornamentation in this space, keeping with the minimalist design.
Angles are rampant in this home, even in the backyard. The landscape architects for this outdoor space created a smooth and sleek patio that seamlessly leads to the gorgeous pool. The cubist design is once again followed by using slate, square tiles which can be seen in other rooms of the home.
The stone walkway and garden spaces all follow and square or rectangular design while also giving the space a pop of green, unseen anywhere else in the home.
The interior follows the exterior to a T. The same color scheme of black and white is seen throughout the interior design of the house. A black dining room stands out against the white walls and gray slate floors, while the fireplace adds a cozy element to the otherwise stark interior and is seamlessly incorporated into the minimal design.
Even the Qlocktwo Clock, by Biegert & Funk, stands out in the room. It keeps with the minimalist tones while also adding a fun element by spelling out the time.
The same gray slate is used throughout the exterior and interior of the house, keeping with the same color scheme and modern design. Here, the bathroom is almost fully covered in the gray slate, shying away from the black and white that is more prominent in other rooms of the house.
The large transparent shower opens the space up, allowing the space to flow from one feature to another. This seamless design is also seen in the sink fixtures that gracefully jut out of the wall. Even the light in the bathroom is integrated into the wall.
All of the rooms on the first floor of the home are offset in a way that creates individual zones while also allowing the house to have an open, airy feel. The living room is open to the backyard area by two large windows and a large sliding glass door, seamlessly integrating the home with the outside.
This home uses its minimalist features to starkly contrast the nature preserve outside, beautifully combining modernism with nature in a very unique way.