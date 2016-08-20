A truly successful family home

This home, nestled in the hills of Germany, is the epitome of modern and contemporary architecture. Clean lines and minimalism highlight the cubist design of the sleek home. Cubism is rampant in this home from the exterior to the interior, you can see the rigid lines that make this home very interesting. This home takes modernism to the next level by also incorporating a very minimalist design, both on the inside and out. From the fireplace to the outdoor pool, all of the features are seamlessly integrated into the home.

The architects over at LEE+MIR really know how to take a design concept and go all the way with it and this home will give you major envy. This house is also next to a nature preserve, which gives a stark contrast between the lush, green nature and the black and white architecture of the home, causing it to stand out even more. Let's take a closer look at this beautiful home and see what other surprises it has in store