It's always beneficial when we can look at a gorgeous, newly built home and compare it to the architect professional's plan. This helps us to understand the layout and the strategy behind the beautiful final result.
Today we are going to explore a creation by HQ-Design and see how their plan translates into a neat, elegant and sophisticated family home that is as comfortable as it is stylish.
Are you ready to take a tour through this home and learn how you too can create a minimalist masterpiece?
Homes: The 750 ft² family home and the plans to build it!
From the front, we can see how perfect this home is. All that is missing is the white picket fence!
A stone path leads up to the front stairs and front door, contrasting beautifully with the manicured lawn. Two little chairs next to the front door allow for members of the family to relax in the fresh air while they wait for guests or enjoy a morning cup of coffee with the newspaper.
The designers have gone for neutral colors throughout the exterior, including grey and white. This creates a very subtle, elegant and modern exterior. The use of glass windows throughout allows for natural light and ventilation throughout the interior, while still giving the family privacy.
Tip: If you like this type of facade but prefer a touch of personality or color, you can always paint your front door, window frames or shutters a bright color.
If we head around the back of the house, we come across a beautiful little terrace area complete with an outdoor living space and an umbrella for shade.
Set on a stone foundation, the terrace extends the living space to the exterior space, opening up the home and creating more interactive spaces.
The designers have gone for comfortable yet durable outdoor furniture that will last in the weather conditions. They've added some cushions to them, which make them easy to curl up on and ready a book or relax on while entertaining guests. All you need to do in a situation like this is move the cushions inside when you aren't using them.
An umbrella is a wonderful addition to an outdoor space as it allows you to enjoy the space even when it is very hot!
Here we can explore the plan behind the house a little more closer!
We can see how the designers have neatly divided up the ground floor, working out the size of each space methodically and mathematically. There is so much that goes into the design of a home!
Once you know how to read a plan like this one, you can work with an architect when it comes to designing your very own home.
If we head inside the home, we can see just how incredibly well the home has translated into a stylish interior.
The living room features very cool colors, which sets the tone for a minimalist and sleek room.
The designers have gone for neutral shades, including beige, white and wood, which complement the blue cushions and curtains that have been added to bring some color and personality into the room.
You'll notice that there are no unnecessary decor items lying around this space! Only the most functional and necessary items have been included, creating that very sophisticated and minimalist look and feel. Don't you love the high-tech television on the wall?
Lighting is also key to this space, setting the tone for romance and ambiance. Remember that when it comes to your living room, you want to go for lamps, lanterns and candles rather than bright lights that will make guests feel like they are sitting under a spotlight.
The bedroom is just as chic and stylish as the living room, with neutral tones that create elegance and luxury.
In this space, we can see how storage space has been utilized, ensuring that no personal items clutter or crowd the room. It's always a good idea to invest in cupboards, closets and drawers in a family home so that items can be stored neatly out of sight.
The neutral colors create a very homely and warm look and feel. Wouldn't you feel like you were in a little haven coming into this bedroom every evening?
Have a look at these tips on how to make your bedroom more romantic.
This is the perfect family home—understated, classy, elegant and functional!