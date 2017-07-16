It's always beneficial when we can look at a gorgeous, newly built home and compare it to the architect professional's plan. This helps us to understand the layout and the strategy behind the beautiful final result.

Today we are going to explore a creation by HQ-Design and see how their plan translates into a neat, elegant and sophisticated family home that is as comfortable as it is stylish.

Are you ready to take a tour through this home and learn how you too can create a minimalist masterpiece?

Homes: The 750 ft² family home and the plans to build it!