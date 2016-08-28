The micro house that packs a massive punch

Designed by Italian architects 3D-Arch, the Micro House is a unit just the right size for two people to get away from the hustle and bustle. Nestled in the quiet hills of Italy, this exciting and refreshing house is a sign of things to come. As we watch the world's population grow, and living spaces downsize, the Micro House is an ingenious and inventive solution to many of today's housing problems—and it really is a surprisingly delightful home.

Built from durable materials, the Micro House is made to withstand many weather conditions, and is perfect for year round use. Requiring next to no maintenance, it is ideal to be left unused for long periods of time, and will be ready to use whenever you may need. But most of all, the micro house is deceptive. While it may not look like much from the outside, inside lie many invaluable ideas that can be applied to modern, daily life in the city.

So if you are after tips on how to easily increase your storage space, or which furniture is the most versatile, or clever ways to use colour to convert spaces, the micro house will have some advice for you. Let's take a closer look to see just what makes this project so successful!