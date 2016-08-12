The modern home for the minimalist

Berlin-based architects SEHW Architektur GmbH have scored another coup with this stunning modern and minimal house design. Recalling the best works of pioneers like Frank Lloyd Wright and Argentine proponent of pared-back materiality and the horizontal line Amancio Williams, what we're about to show you is a fantastic example of harmonious, integrated architecture. Dominated by a classical white palette, a charcoal-grey structure, internal wooden elements and beautiful water features soften what could be conceived as cold modernism to create a space ideal for a family or working couple.
For our first peek at SEHW's minimalist masterpiece we take you to the front of the house. A broad cobbled apron and driveway contrasts with the stark white of the home's overall cladding, with a garage flanked on the left by a broad open veranda, the right by a raw cantilevered concrete staircase leading to the front door.
While the house's minimalist facade at front is recalcitrant in its address to the street, the real magic of this home happens out the back, where the structure opens out into a Zen-like garden replete with reflective pools that are overlooked by the home's floor-to-ceiling windows. I M Pei would be proud of the balance between elegant classicism and stripped-back functionality.
Getting intimate with this modern home isn't difficult thanks to the architects' masterful achievement of balance between rigorous modernist geometry and bare-bones construction materials and the human touch. Steps leading down to the garden's pool begin their descent in perfect alignment with the overhanging roof, a line which in turn works in thirds to dictate where the living area and its big windows extends out towards the rear of the house.
Moving inside, it's clear that there is compassion at work in this minimal and modern home design. With a generous nod to a recent trend for wooden wall cladding that works with individual timbers to create depth and texture, the open living and dining areas (the later with a matching wooden table) are divided off from the kitchen and the rest of the house by this striking T-shaped feature.
A closer look at this central feature shows how the alternately recessed and extended planks that make up this wooden interior wall offer a practical solution for storage and ornamentation. Set behind the stylish, charcoal grey lounge suite with floating glass coffee table, the wall offers a myriad of ways to decorate and redecorate the living space.
Another awe-inspiring room in this minimalist home is the study. Set slightly above ground level, in peace and quiet at the opposite end of the house from the kitchen and living quarters, this room for work and reflection overlooks the gorgeous ponds outside. A simple indoor palm, functional and discreet storage, and a couch for naps or horizontal problem solving makes work as pleasurable as play.