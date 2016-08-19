Your browser is out-of-date.

15 Big ideas for small gardens

Casa Polo Sotogrande, Melian Randolph Melian Randolph Modern Garden
The wonderful part about home design is that size doesn't matter. You can have a beautiful home no matter your budget or the size of your space. Bold ideas can even make small spaces seem bigger than they are. The backyard is a great space to explore nature and expressing your creativity. It's a space for outdoor relaxation and enjoyment. 

If your outdoor space is small then you'd like, don't be stressed. By selecting a few simple ideas from the list below, you'll be able to make the most out of your small outdoor space while packing a big punch.

1. Going the distance with greenery

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern Garden
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Using a monochromatic color scheme makes indoor spaces seem larger, so why not take this outside? Surrounding the garden in greenery, such as grass and ivy, makes all of the furniture stand out more and gives the feeling of more space.

Whether it's with one color of paint or with one type of plant, you won't feel like you're in a small backyard anymore.

2. No place to sit? No problem!

Jardin con laja y corteza de pino, Vivero Sofia Vivero Sofia Modern Garden
Vivero Sofia

Vivero Sofia
Vivero Sofia
Vivero Sofia

Even if there isn't enough room to put a table and chairs, you can still utilize you outdoor space by adding a small landscape with a walking path surrounded by vegetation. Adding plants of different colors and heights will give this small space dimension and the illusion that it's bigger.

3. Don't let limited space hinder you from having a lot of plants

Bambootec , Bambootec Bambootec Modern Garden
Bambootec

Bambootec
Bambootec
Bambootec

A different take on a vertical garden, this tiered planter allows you to make use of your wall space to incorporate as many plants as possible into your small space. Utilizing the ground and wall space with plants on different levels also gives the appearance of a larger space.

4. An urban garden surrounded by greens

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern Garden
Cue &amp; Co of London

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

Just because you're in the city doesn't mean you can't have plants! Surround yourself with ferns, flowers, and even herbs in different planters. Get creative with design, color, and heights with these pots for the illusion of a grand garden. Add a cozy table and chairs and you'll be sitting in your own Garden of Eden in no time!

5. Clean and minimal backyards for the low maintenance

LOFT EN BARCELONA, SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP Modern Garden
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP

SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP
SOLER-MORATO ARQUITECTES SLP

Many urban gardens can feel cramped because of the walls that surround it. Don't let the limited open space limit you from creating a the patio of your dreams. Adding a few statement plants, such as a palm tree or large fern, will give you the greenery without overcrowding the space. A small outdoor fountain and comfortable chairs, will give this space an open, airy feel.

6. Art is everywhere in this small garden

Casa Polo Sotogrande, Melian Randolph Melian Randolph Modern Garden
Melian Randolph

Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph

Don't let small spaces limit your creativity. A beautiful mosaic tile pattern on the ground will create an exquisite backdrop for the rest of your garden. An ivy-covered wall and dainty bench compliment each other while leaving the main focus on the art below.

7. Hanging around in your small garden

Jardim para lazer, Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores Tropical style garden
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores

Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores
Ésse Arquitetura e Interiores

Limited space doesn't mean you can't have a nice place to sit and relax. Utilizing the space above, hanging chairs are a fun and creative way to include seating without taking up too much space. 

8. A vertical garden for all your needs

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

The most classic way to save space in your outdoor garden is the vertical garden. Whether you live in a small apart and have a balcony, or a small townhouse with limited outdoor space, using a wall to house your plants is genius. From flowers to herbs, the possibilities are endless and always beautiful.

9. Long and narrow poses no problem for entertaining

Giardino Torchese – Vila Nova Conceição - SP, Gigi Botelho Paisagismo Gigi Botelho Paisagismo Garden
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo

Gigi Botelho Paisagismo
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo
Gigi Botelho Paisagismo

Many people like to entertain in their backyards, especially in summertime. Maximizing seating is a must for a small backyard. Lining the walls with built-in benches allows for a number of seats without sacrificing space A vertical garden also allows for greenery without the need of much space. 

10. Odd shaped gardens don't have to be limited

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern Garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

An oddly shaped space is always difficult to design, even more so when the space is small. In this garden we can see the use of a built-in bench that follows the curved walls to increase seating. Even with limited ground space, you can incorporate plants into a small garden with open small gaps in the tiles to create a visually interesting outdoor space. 

11. Small gardens can have a pool

Casa CC, costa+dos costa+dos Minimalist style garden
costa+dos

costa+dos
costa+dos
costa+dos

For those who love the idea of relaxing poolside in your backyard, don't let a space space scare you. Keeping the vegetation to a minimum and letting the pool shine as the focal point gives this space a clean look without sacrificing on design. Who says you can't have it all?

12. Turn your sunroom into an outdoor sanctuary

Mobiliario de jardines y exteriores, Muebles caparros Muebles caparros Mediterranean style garden
Muebles caparros

Muebles caparros
Muebles caparros
Muebles caparros

You can still enjoy the beauty of the outdoors even without a backyard. Fill your sunroom with hundreds of small plants of all shapes and sizes to immerse yourself in lush greenery. Add a clean and simple table and chairs and give the plants the spotlight in this space.

13. A gazebo with a huge wow factor

Gazebo, Dotto Francesco consulting Green Dotto Francesco consulting Green Rustic style garden
Dotto Francesco consulting Green

Dotto Francesco consulting Green
Dotto Francesco consulting Green
Dotto Francesco consulting Green

A gazebo is perfect for any backyard, big or small. It creates a room within your outdoor space but still has an open and airy feel. Rather than having a lot of plants, incorporate the greenery onto the gazebo and leave the space below solely for seating. Add an interesting light fixture and you have a beautiful space that everyone wants to come to.

14. Creativity is key in small spaces

GREENLİNE PEYZAJ BERKANT YALÇIN, GREENLİNE PEYZAJ GREENLİNE PEYZAJ Modern Garden
GREENLİNE PEYZAJ

GREENLİNE PEYZAJ
GREENLİNE PEYZAJ
GREENLİNE PEYZAJ

Being creative is a huge part of making a small space both practical and interesting. Try using different materials, such as stone and wood, to create a visually interesting floor that creates a larger feel. Maximize the amount of space you have by adding various plants to all the nooks and crannies of the garden. Add a small fountain or pool with lots of bench seating, and you've transformed a small space into a piece of art.

15. Minimal says a lot

道後のコートハウス, 株式会社細川建築デザイン 株式会社細川建築デザイン Modern Garden
株式会社細川建築デザイン

株式会社細川建築デザイン
株式会社細川建築デザイン
株式会社細川建築デザイン

For those who are more on the modern and minimal side of things, try adding a statement wall to your garden. It will be the focal point of the garden without taking up any space at all. Adding a couple of tall plants will elongate the space, making it feel bigger. Complete the look with a small dining table for a garden that's sure to please everyone.

Have a small backyard or garden? Let us show you the way to turn your small backyard into your own outdoor sanctuary.

