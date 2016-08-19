15 Big ideas for small gardens

The wonderful part about home design is that size doesn't matter. You can have a beautiful home no matter your budget or the size of your space. Bold ideas can even make small spaces seem bigger than they are. The backyard is a great space to explore nature and expressing your creativity. It's a space for outdoor relaxation and enjoyment.

If your outdoor space is small then you'd like, don't be stressed. By selecting a few simple ideas from the list below, you'll be able to make the most out of your small outdoor space while packing a big punch.