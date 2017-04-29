This house looks like it has one floor. But it has two!

Stone is one of the most appreciated and desired materials for building houses. And as you will see shortly, the stone used to build this house is absolutely spectacular. If you are ready to visit a home that will captivate you, stay on board as we travel to Spain where this house is located. It is a detached villa which looks rustic from the outside, but as we venture inside, it surprises us with its more modern elements. This house was built by the team of Huga Architects and we guarantee that you will like what you see.
Who would believe that this stone house contained a semi-underground floor? This is the driveway, but there are also some rooms here as we shall see below.
Built with the expressive use of stone, this house draws the attention of those who pass by it. The facade is fully stone, with the exception of windows, doors and a roof that is made from materials such as wood, ceramics, glass and steel. The house stands out for its use of natural colors such as browns and other warm tones.
Although constructed from stone, the house has a modern touch which is materialized with it's unique design and a combination of materials. Furthermore, due to the simple and minimalist patio that surrounds the house, the exterior appears fresh and modern. We will meet you inside.
We start our visit as we venture into the open plan dining room which joins with the living room. Our attention is immediately drawn to the generous light that pervades the area thanks to the large windows which overlook the garden. The furniture acts as a divider between the spaces.
We feel immediately attracted to the generous design of this kitchen with its top quality furniture and an even distribution of space in which there are separate zones. In the first zone, located in the background, there is a closet that hosts appliances and storage; and a second zone that is made up of a wood and marble island which serves as a food preparation space for casual meals. Wonderful.
A fantastic wooden staircase joins the two floors. The floating stairs and balustrade appear delicate and almost imperceptible which makes this staircase an elegant architectural element.
The bedroom is one of the main rooms of the house and it is as comfortable as it is elegant. Decorated in a classic style, but without many adornments or ornaments, it is a space in which soft colors such as brownish and purplish hues thrive. Through the large windows comes an abundance of natural light that is distributed around the room which brings it closer to nature.
We continue into the private area of the house to meet the bathroom. With a preference for a wooden sink which gives the whole room a rustic, natural touch coupled with simple modern lines, you can see why this bathroom is a space that invites you to linger.
This house of large spaces, also has cozy corners where tenants can work and disconnect from the world.This is the case in this office where the wood is used for both the floor and furniture, creating a rustic, warm and welcoming area. The organization is paramount in a space like this, so there are several embedded shelves.
Last but not least is the fireplace that is an avant-garde element and which certainly takes center stage in the decoration.
We end the tour in this lovely garden, which includes, for the convenience of owners, a stunning terrace. The space is divided into sections: green areas, stone garden to follow the style of the house and a terrace for relaxing on. This last section is guarded by a wooden pergola.