A modern apartment that feels like home

Seldom do we come across such architectural marvels that leave us absolutely speechless. Exemplary designer pieces, unimaginable detailing and authentic unconventional finishes adorn this apartment designed by the Italian designers ZETAE Studio. Without further ado, let me show you around this impeccable execution of top notch interior design.
This elegant view with a succession of French doors and striking red glass handles depicts an original style. This photograph gives a glimpse of the kitchen unit decked up in white, with dark metal stools beautifully complementing the light hued floor.
The well lit contemporary kitchen is replete with modular fittings and focus on practicability. Well optimized large work spaces, bright shiny floor tiles, aesthetic use of metal and a visually appealing interior with light enhancing LED along the floor characterize this part of the home.
Interplay of patterns and bright hues, the decor of this bathroom imparts vigor and exuberance. The novelty of the tiles, sanitary ware and storage cabinets take one’s mind off from the solemn tone of the living area, favoring better relaxation.
Bathed in clear tranquility, the master bedroom has a captivating charm. The light wooden floors complement the white of the walls brilliantly. Noteworthy items like the historic Marcel Breuer chair, the stylish lamp & the bedside table indicate that the procurers of this decor are the connoisseurs of refinement. Bold colors of the wall paintings contrast well with the white walls and soft colors of the textiles & furniture.
This private bathroom attached to the master bedroom upholds an exquisite touch of classy inventiveness. The patterns & textures of the interiors convey a cultured choice. The dark grey shades of tiles augment the grace of the floor tiles, light brown platform and the bright walls, giving an air of controlled elegance to this space while holding onto originality.
This space with reclining chairs is quite an inviting part of the home. A great attention to detail is evident from the choice of furnishings and the color scheme. The décor including the floor tiles, walls and the simple furniture in white communicate the calming effect of light colors, soothing all the senses alike.
The dining room is a medley of design. The high backed Mackintosh chair, the lights hanging from the lowered ceiling, the jazzy wooden rack, ceramic pieces of adornment and the complementary dark and white flooring add to the grace of the white walls.
Finally coming to the living room space, it is really hard to miss the cozy comfort extended by the hearty yet orderly interior design. Wrapped in white with the clear grey tones of the sofa set, the lounge area is a clever blend of delicate design and snug amenity.