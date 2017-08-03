A home full of genius ideas

The bathroom dazzles with its sunken tub and the luxurious steps in glossy white mosaic, while a large window brings in oodles of natural light. You can relax with an indulgent home spa session here, while soaking in the beauty of the greenery outside.

With its closeness to nature, sleek and modish designs, predominantly white openness and love for natural light, this Japanese home offers the sheer joy of living in a tranquil manner. Check out another home tour for more inspiration - The stylish private home of minimalistic roots.