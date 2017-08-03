A home full of genius ideas

Today, we invite you to put the bustle of city life behind you, and join us in exploring an inviting nature-friendly home called House with the bath of bird. Situated in the highly industrialised and urbanised Nagoya City in Japan, this abode is surrounded by lush and serene greenery, which impresses with its Zen essence. Rendered with ample doses of glass, wood and clean white hues, the home is simple, contemporary yet elegant. With a Zen garden outside and sensible, sleek designs inside, the residence promises comfort, peace and functionality with equal gusto. So read on to find out more about this stylish wonder delivered by the architects at Sakurayama Architect Design.
The home sits on an enchanting patch of green, surrounded by leafy trees and rolling hills. It is a white and glass wonder that comes with slim black metal grilles for a contemporary and smart design scheme, while the large glass doors and windows allow the easy integration of the interiors and exteriors. Also, the sleek wooden deck as well as the upper storey terrace overlooks a beautiful Zen garden featuring the essential elements like stones, sand and water.
The well-manicured lawns form a green cocoon of sorts around the home, as the tall trees render delicate shade with their slim branches. The home flaunts receding layers with the top floor pushed back to reveal a terrace. And as noted before, the glass doors and windows of the porch and the terrace allow oodles of sunlight to brighten up the abode during the day.
A walk around the property will bring you to this slim stone paved path that makes for a pretty trail in the early mornings or in the soothing evenings. The tall trees provide much shade and privacy here, while the bushes and pebbles enhance the overall Zen appeal.
The approach to the home is a serene one with robust wood above and slate on the floor. The black and brown approach renders a simple and sophisticated vibe to the space, along with softly glowing lights.
The main hall with the living area on one side has an open layout that is done up entirely in pale wood and white. The mezzanine floor offers a stylish view from above with its black metal railing, while the long wooden sideboard runs along the wall under it, with a wooden panel on top too. The simple white couch and the solid pillars make way for a wonderfully minimalistic and expansive feel.
The kitchen and dining area is a sleek urbane space that marries industrial design style with the urban whiteness all around, while sunlight rushes in through the glass doors and windows. The kitchen island in grey extends to form the dining table, as high bar chairs in black wait for you to sit down to a yummy meal. Trendy hanging lights and shiny chrome fixtures make this extremely functional space a visual treat. A small bunch of greens adds the much needed natural touch here.
The bathroom dazzles with its sunken tub and the luxurious steps in glossy white mosaic, while a large window brings in oodles of natural light. You can relax with an indulgent home spa session here, while soaking in the beauty of the greenery outside.
With its closeness to nature, sleek and modish designs, predominantly white openness and love for natural light, this Japanese home offers the sheer joy of living in a tranquil manner.