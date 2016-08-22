The Perfect Mountain Home To Enjoy Year Round

Stone and wood makes for a cosy combination when you're building your dream home. This retreat, designed by Brazilian architect David Guerra, takes inspiration from rustic Patagonian architecture for seamless integration into the construction's highland setting. The Mountain House is a beautiful example of architecture being open to nature while warm and comfortable inside.

Guerra has taken great care to create indoor communal spaces for the enjoyment of family and friends, relying on monolithic structural elements rather than walling to signify rather than physically delimit kitchen from living room and so on. With this design, public environments comfortably share a single space.