10 perfect grills for a sunny weekend

We all enjoy the outdoors when warm weather is upon us; organizing a meal with friends or just sitting down in the sun whilst our food sizzles on the grill. We have put together a list of 10 great grilling spaces for you to get some ideas when preparing exciting dishes while sitting out in the sun.
You don't need to be inside and in the kitchen all the time, especially when you see how you can entertain your guests with these amazing grills in amazing back yards!
If you love rustic details when it comes to outdoor kitchen furnishings, then lighting that fire to bake your favorite pies, breads and weekend roasts is something you are going to love doing in an outdoor kitchen like this one. The kitchen is complemented by a comfortable granite bar, a lamp that illuminates the bar area and a powerful kitchen hood to eliminate the fumes and odors.
If you enjoy cooking and feel like it is your moment of creativity and relaxation, a great idea is to turn a part of your garden or terrace into an outdoor eating area. The neutral tones and tiles throughout give it a professional yet modern look in which there is a large grill installed for you to prepare your favorite dishes and share them with friends and family.
This structure is contemporary and gives the patio a certain edge. Armed with a wire frame which shapes the cage that is filled with broken gray stones; the grill is certainly the center of attention. In this part of the outdoor entertainment area, the fire can also be used to warm you as you sit on the comfortable outdoor furniture. The space is inviting, well lit and inspiring for a winter's evening.
To have an outdoor kitchen, one must consider weather conditions. This dilemma can be solved by using materials which ensure durability. Having a sheltered area also helps with protecting the furniture from the weather, whilst having a tree outside for shade does wonders. In this outdoor kitchen, the indoors and the outdoors communicate without distraction where there is a sliding window from which you can get everything you need from the inside, saving you making those endless trips back and forth.
You wouldn't know there is a ceiling above this outdoor kitchen until you look closely at the ceiling fan which hangs above the dining table. A high roof protects the space from rain, dew and intense sun, but still lets the light in. If you are installing ceiling fans or light sources it is important to measure the distance between the diners and the fan to ensure that either light or air can easily reach the diners.
An external kitchen needs a good amount of ventilation, and in this one a hood is installed above the barbecue area to remove fumes and odors. This simple outdoor grilling space is encased in brick which closes in around the roast whilst retaining heat. Beneath the brick, we see a set of space-saving stainless steel doors that create a contrast between the rustic and the modern.
This wood oven reminds us of a playful elves house with its delightful curves and soft design. It is the ideal corner in any terrace or patio, and thanks to the raw materials of stone, brick and cement it is an economical and practical solution to being warm whilst cooking.
If you are lucky to have a patio or large terrace, it is the perfect location for a grill. To optimize the use of space, you can place a wooden roof which lets just enough translucent light in to enter the area. This resource helps create a natural ambiance, and can be achieved with strips of white, translucent or transparent polycarbonate.
Another option is to have an outdoor kitchen installed on the terrace or patio is a alley that is partially covered. The sliding doors make the space appear visually integrated from the outside to the inside, whilst the grill in the corner makes the space warm and comforting. This space has comfortable energy saving sectors and the inevitable hood to remove smoke and odor.
One aspect to consider when you want to have a kitchen outside the home, is cleanliness. A kitchen that is partially covered usually accumulates dust, leaves, trash and pests, which is not suitable for an area where you will eat. To solve this problem, you should choose resistant materials such as stone, brick and wooden furniture. Also choose neutral colors that do not let dirt and soot stick to the surface—or another option is choose easy to clean surfaces.
What a perfect idea to integrate the kitchen with the garden. In this case this has been achieved with a large patio with a wooden roof and a brick and ceramic floor. The stainless steel grill is an original which is embedded in a concrete counter top which is covered with tiles that match the decorated majolica lining the wall.
The landscape architects have integrated this outdoor kitchen into the scheme of the back yard.