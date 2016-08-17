50 m² is all it took to build this incredible home!

As housing prices increase, many people are looking for new and creative ways to build a home that suits their needs. One new trend is tiny living and people have gotten very creative with it. 50 square meters doesn't sound like a lot, but with some creativity you can take a small space and pack it with all you need without it being too cluttered.
This modern home uses geometric shapes to create a fun and simple design while also making the most out the limited square footage. From a living room with a hidden step you can sit at the kitchen bar to a pull out ladder that leads to a lofted bedroom, this home is filled to the brim with architectural secrets that will make anyone think differently about small homes.
From the outside, this home doesn't seem like it's that small. However, the team at OBBA created a 50 square meter home that appears much larger. This is due to the top level being offset from the lower level, expanding the width of the home but not the meterage. The foundation of this South Korean home is also set on a steep hill, but the modern design with sharp, geometric lines levels the home with the horizon, giving it the appearance of a larger home. The modern architecture with the steel and concrete two-tone design also make the home look bigger.
While the outside seems simple with just a few windows, the architects at OBBA have packed a punch on the inside with this beautiful home that is perfect for a first home.
What can you do when you have limited space? Build up! Not only are the views of the city nicer, but you can also increase your space without paying for more land. The beauty of smaller homes is that they utilize every inch of space. This home even has a small backyard, perfect if any little ones come along, as well as a balcony to sit outside and enjoy the sunsets.
Small doesn't have to mean sacrifice and this house proves that. This home is fit with everything that one might need and more!
While this home may seem modest, it is the perfect size for a new home and those who are looking for the essentials. A spacious bedroom is located on the lower level with nooks and crannies that fit your books. The next level features a creatively integrated living room and full size kitchen, meaning no necessities have decreased in size.
Follow the ladder up to the attic where you can find a little loft that can be used as a reading nook or a movie screening area. The open plan from the attic to the living room provide a nice airy feel while also maximizing the space above the kitchen.
The floors of the living room are slightly more elevated than the kitchen, allowing a small gap where one can sit at the kitchen counter to enjoy any meal without a table or chairs. This creative idea gives the home a space for eating without sacrificing space that would be used by furniture.
Walk down just a couple of steps, and you will find yourself in a full-size modern kitchen. The kitchen is the heart of the home and making this space smaller was just not an option for this home. The clever pull-up dining table provides extra counter space for entertaining or simply displaying kitchen appliances. Small homes don't need to lack on what's important to the home owners, it just means you have to get more creative!
This spacious living room is great for a tiny home! The space can be used for anything, relaxing after a long day, entertaining guests, a cozy cinema room, or even as a guest room, if needed. The large glass door opens the space to the outside, increasing the size of the room as desired. And the views from the house are simply beautiful.
The architects have used every square inch of this space to create a beautiful home that is stylish and practical. Everything in this home has a multi-functional purpose, even the empty wall space can be used for screening movies.