50 m² is all it took to build this incredible home!

As housing prices increase, many people are looking for new and creative ways to build a home that suits their needs. One new trend is tiny living and people have gotten very creative with it. 50 square meters doesn't sound like a lot, but with some creativity you can take a small space and pack it with all you need without it being too cluttered.

This modern home uses geometric shapes to create a fun and simple design while also making the most out the limited square footage. From a living room with a hidden step you can sit at the kitchen bar to a pull out ladder that leads to a lofted bedroom, this home is filled to the brim with architectural secrets that will make anyone think differently about small homes.