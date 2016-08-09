The coolest container home you'll ever see

Small and functional homes, stripped of any redundancy and excess but fully expressive nonetheless, are all the rage these days. Making the most of small budgets and smaller footprints, houses built using the principles of cargotecture or shipping container architecture – whether or not they actually are fabricated from intermodal shipping containers – are an eco-friendly architectural response to the so-called ‘slow movement’ that’s invading all corners of contemporary culture.

A stellar example of container house design, The Pocket House’s barely-there infrastructure and open plan is destined to inspire those in search of simplicity and comfort.