9 Living Wall Ideas for a Gorgeous Patio

Living walls are also popularly known as green walls, and are increasingly gaining popularity as a decorative and eco-friendly accent for homes as well as offices. Unlike ivy walls or green facades, the plants comprising living walls obtain water and nutrients from the structural support that is affixed to any exterior or interior wall of a building. So they are space-saving vertical gardens which are self-reliant and can transform the ambiance of any spot in seconds!

Nowadays, space is a premium for most homes and apartments, which might make it difficult for you to embark on traditional horizontal gardening. But if you are lucky enough to have a small patio, terrace or even a modest balcony, a living wall can spruce up its ambiance and lend it a unique touch. So check out these 9 stunning ideas for such walls, and get ready to bring nature home!