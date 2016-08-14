A colonial home with a modern interior

The old and quaint Venezuelan city of Coro is replete with old school architectures that sit prim and proper on its landscape. But this countryside retreat by the interior architects at Objects Dac is more of a modern design wonder that caught our eye as we travelled along the length and breadth of this town. Ultramodern furnishing and accents have paired with rustic touches in this contemporary and lavish abode for a look and feel you won’t easily forget. The use of organic elements like stone, wood, jute makes this house unique in a nature-friendly way, while the lush backyard promises countless hours of outdoor fun. Bright colours make their presence felt too, and liven up the villa under the South American sky.
The straight lines of the residence go high and conceal boxes of symmetry that hold the glass doors and windows in neat rows. This forms the perfect backdrop for the relaxing vibe that travels through the home. Once you walk through the large tinted glass doors, you will be met by the pool in the backyard and recliners in posh cream that ask you to sit down and pause for a while as the sun warms you up from within.
The rich colonial heritage of this area comes alive in the façade of this home as the slanting rooftops, the summer home style shingles and the pristine white walls stand out in a solid cluster that is reminiscent of the architecture from that period of time. The greenery around the home also gives it a well landscaped look.
The living room of the home has an imaginative colour play which comes forth in shades like muted lime green and peppy saffron. These hues add splashes to the rug and throws as they adorn the neutral hued room and its furniture. The solid, no fuss lines of the furniture also helps in setting a powerful balance in place where the colours stands out primarily. The stone wall and the mirror add much panache to the room too.
The dining room is a vision in neutral hues with sleek white chairs sitting around the glass table. The tops of the sleek chairs have been done up with wood, while the beige woven rug is clearly visible thanks to the glass top table. The abstract artwork on the wall is the only colourful addition to this space, while the quirky but opulent lighting casts a gorgeous glow over everything.
The bright orange sectional is the show stopper in this rustically inspired space with its stone tiled wall and solid beams on the ceiling. This space gets flooded by the sun during the day, and lets you soak in the beauty of the outdoors with lazy abandon.
In this summery backyard, it is always the right time to take a refreshing dip in the cool blue pool surrounded by palms and sit-outs dotting the patio. The whiteness of the residence, the lush green of the plants and the enchanting blue of the waters join hands to create a pretty picture under the open sky.
Tradition and modernism find a common ground in this smart kitchen, with solid wooden cabinets for adequate storage, a pale grey floor, and stylish pale grey countertops and backsplashes. The spacious layout offer ample scope for movement, while the neat chrome appliances and fixtures shine with contemporary appeal.
This subtly lavish South American home with its colonial spirit, earthy appeal, random pops of cheery hues and a serene backyard is a perfect place for getting away from the daily urban bustle. Here's another home tour you might like - The relaxing villa by the lake.