Modern living: 10 Homes that will make your heart beat faster

Those who deal with the planning of a family house should consider a distribution of the living space on several floors. Multi-storey detached houses have the advantage that are very functional, particularly if children of different ages live in the house. Depending on the needs for closeness to parents, kids can book a room on the top or first floors. It is also possible to set the top floor exclusively for parents—with bedroom, private bathroom, balcony and office.

Take a look at these 9 gorgeous two storey homes for some inspiration!