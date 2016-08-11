A home with 8 retro chic inspired ideas!

There is nothing more exciting than a home that has a little bit of a creative twist to it. This is exactly what we are going to see today in the form of Vanessa De Mani's very impressive interior design.

Based in Brazil, these professionals know how to add color and life to a space, without overwhelming it with too much detail.

In this specific project, they have added some '70s inspired detail and design to a home, creating an interior that is comfortable and creative all at the same time.

Let's take a look!