A home with 8 retro chic inspired ideas!

There is nothing more exciting than a home that has a little bit of a creative twist to it. This is exactly what we are going to see today in the form of Vanessa De Mani's very impressive interior design.
Based in Brazil, these professionals know how to add color and life to a space, without overwhelming it with too much detail.
In this specific project, they have added some '70s inspired detail and design to a home, creating an interior that is comfortable and creative all at the same time.
Let's take a look!
This kitchen may be small, but it is very modern and sleek!
The designers have gone for wood as the dominant material, which makes this space the heart of the home thanks to its warmth and coziness. The wood contrasts beautifully with the sleek appliances, packing a punch.
Just like in the living space, you'll notice there aren't too many unnecessary items lying around. The designers have ensured that the kitchen counters look neat and tidy at all times. Cutlery, crockery, glassware and condiments are stored neatly out of sight thanks to the kitchen cupboards, cabinets and drawers.
The trick to interior design with a bit of a flair is to go for a neutral foundation, which is exactly what the designers have done in this living room. They've gone for neutral sandy-colored walls, a plush cream rug and wooden furniture.
The neutral foundation provides the perfect base too add some colors and textures. In this home, it's in the form of bright orange cushions, patterned orange armchairs, a very elaborate silver living room ceiling light, a fresh vase of yellow and orange roses and a silver piece of artwork on the wall.
Instantly, the living room is transformed into a funky space that any family would be proud to entertain in or would enjoy relaxing in.
If we look at the room from this angle, we can see how it's the little details that really create a warm and cozy home.
The designers have added functional decor items to this space, ensuring that every element plays a role. They've also been sure to feature storage solutions throughout the living space, ensuring that unnecessary items are stored neatly out of sight. The storage—including the television cabinet and the cupboards next to the television—feature orange tones, enhancing the splashes of color here and there.
Have a look at these other cool simple storage solutions.
Because the designers haven't had too much space to work with, they've utilized every square inch. In this image, we can see how the living room flows into the dining room. This forms one interactive living space.
The designers have also gone for sleek and minimalist furniture so that it doesn't take up too much space. The white round dining room table is flanked by four grey chairs—perfect for entertaining without cramping a small home.
The decor and accessories are also kept a minimum. The designers have chosen to place a pot plant on the table, which introduces a very subtle and natural form of decor.
In this little corner we can see how a mirror has been placed on a shelf behind the dining room table. This is a great design trick for any small home! It not only adds depth to this little corner, but it reflects the room back on itself, visually expanding it.
If we head into the main bedroom, we can see that there isn't too much space available, but this hasn't stopped the designers from creating a cozy little haven!
Again, they have gone for a neutral base, opting for beige curtains and light walls. Even the linen is quite plain and simple. The bright red cushions and bright red blanket completely transform this space, however, adding warmth and vibrancy to the room. You may also be interested in how colors influence your bedroom.
Remember that your bedroom should always have a pleasant and serene atmosphere. In order to achieve this, go for lamps, lanterns or even candles that are going to bring a soft glow to the room.
Softer pastel colors also look gorgeous in a bedroom, as we can see in this image. You also don't have to opt for one color. Choose a few that complement each other.
If you have limited space available in a bedroom, do what the designers have done here and make the most of the vertical space available to the room. In this way, you can install shelves where you can store decor items or books neatly out of the way. You can also put your television on your wall, taking up no floor space!
Natural light is also key in a small home. Opt for big windows or even some skylights that are going to allow sunlight to stream into this space.
What this '70s style home has shown us is that when your space is limited, don't include anything unnecessary. In the previous image, we saw how the designers had gone for a single bed rather than a double bed in order to maximize the space available.
In the bathroom, they have done something very similar—they've left out the tub!
If there isn't enough space, stick to a shower. This will free up space in your bathroom so that you can install some gorgeous modern basins, toilets and showers creating a very serene and spacious area where you can apply your make-up and brush your teeth.
Tip: Install a shelf in your shower to store all of your hair products and soaps. This will keep them neat and organized!