9 ways to upgrade your backyard

Your outdoor space is more than just a place to have a barbecue. It's about relaxing and enjoying the great outdoors, all from the comfort of your own home. Making a statement with your backyard is fun for everyone, whether you add a cozy fire pit, a luxury oasis, or a funky treehouse, you can create the backyard of your dreams with creative pieces. Below are nine ideas to make your backyard the wow factor of your home.
What better way to create a wow factor than with a statement wall. Take a dividing wall and turn it into the main focus of your backyard. Hang some mirrors, grow an ivy wall, add some outdoor sculptures, or even some cool lighting. Guest will be shocked by how a typically ugly feature in a garden can be turned into a fun and creative piece that brings your whole backyard together. Minimalistic furniture will also make your statement wall stand out more while adding stylish comfort to your outdoor space.
Just because you want to relax outdoors doesn't mean you have to leave all the comforts of the indoors. Build an outdoor living room with dividing shelves to offset the rest of the garden from this comfy space. The shelves can be used to display trinkets, plants, and even a projector and screen if you really want to feel like you're inside. A large table in the center will really add tot he feel that you're inside while also allowing you to have a space for entertaining with food and drinks. Adding heated floors will also ensure your feet stay nice and toasty. Finally, stock the couch with plush pillows and luxe blankets so you can enjoy this space all year 'round!
Love camping but can't get away every weekend? Create a fire pit in your backyard and roast s'mores, tell stories, and relax by the fire. Make it as the main centerpiece of your outdoor space with a large seating area or as a cozy nook off to the side with a couple of chairs. If you have access to wood, choose a traditional pit and load it up. For a more low maintenance option, glass rocks create fire without all the mess and look beautiful. Fire pits are an easy and fun way to bring everyone together!
Have a small garden? You can add a wow factor to your backyard no matter the size! Adding colorful and eclectic pieces adds a lot of character to any space, and even more so in a backyard. Start things off by adding a funky tile pattern or colored wood. Then choose a bold accent color, such as purple or blue, and sprinkle it around with different accessories; pillows, lamps, vintage treasures, you name it! Play around with different sized potted plants; large ferns mixed with small succulents and cacti will give your backyard a tropical feel without taking up too much space. A cohesive theme allows the space to flow and feel larger than it really is.
Pools take any backyard and turn it into the place where everyone wants to hang out. Lounging, sipping cocktails, and sunbathing is what summer's all about. But when winter rolls around, the pool is forgotten. Adding a creative cover transforms any backyard pool into a pool of the future. Rain, shine, snow or sleet won't stop anyone from enjoying your outdoor space. Dimming lights and a heated pool will also make this backyard into a fun and romantic setting. Add a few palm trees into the mix and your space becomes both stylish and functional.
If you love plants, create your own Eden! A garden filled to the brim with hundreds of ivies, ferns, rose bushes, delicate baby's breath or whatever your favorite plants may be! An archway leads you to a calming oasis where you can sit back, relax, and take in the views. A small table and chairs serves as a cozy nook to have breakfast or a spot of afternoon tea. If you want to have more guests, a large wooden table and chairs will keep with the forest and garden theme. Tune out the everyday in your own paradise.
An outdoor kitchen would make any avid cook happy, but what about an outdoor pizza oven? If you love making homemade pizza then a traditional Italian wood-fired pizza oven is a must! Showcase your culinary skills with an elegant slate oven for a more modern design. Or if you want to go more with a more traditional and rustic look, an Italian brick oven is the way to go. The wafting smell of pizza will make your house the most popular one on the block and delight all of your guests!
Enjoy the warm weather with an outdoor cinema in your own backyard! A simple projector and screen will transform any outdoor space into an at-home movie theater. Fill the yard with comfy bean bags and blankets or take it to the next level by adding a sophisticated seating area and bar. For an all-year cinema, create an entertainment
cave that can be closed off and heated during the colder months. This give you year-round access to all your favorite movie stars. Make some popcorn and snuggle up to your favorite movies without having to leave your own home!
Take a trip to paradise without ever leaving your home! Surround yourself with plants, ferns, comfy cushions and a vibrant color scheme to take a blah space and make it into your luxury oasis. You won't ever have to live without that holiday feeling when you're relaxing on giant, comfy cushions by the pool. Create a light and airy seating area to offset the bright colors from an accent wall, rugs, pillows, and ,of course, the jungle plants. Adding some fluffy towels will take this outdoor space from home to holiday in a minute!