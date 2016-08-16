9 ways to upgrade your backyard

Just because you want to relax outdoors doesn't mean you have to leave all the comforts of the indoors. Build an outdoor living room with dividing shelves to offset the rest of the garden from this comfy space. The shelves can be used to display trinkets, plants, and even a projector and screen if you really want to feel like you're inside. A large table in the center will really add tot he feel that you're inside while also allowing you to have a space for entertaining with food and drinks. Adding heated floors will also ensure your feet stay nice and toasty. Finally, stock the couch with plush pillows and luxe blankets so you can enjoy this space all year 'round!