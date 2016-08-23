5 Of the most unforgettable patios

Everybody loves lazing around on a Sunday afternoon, maybe gardening, or reading, or just whiling away the hours, in their own oasis. Or if you are hosting an informal dinner party with friends, or just wanting to start the day with the newspaper and coffee while listening to the birds, then you absolutely need the right space to do it all in.

The backyard (or porch or terrace) is an essential place for any home, and we have collected five examples of great ones to get you inspired. Whether you are wanting a paved patio with colourful potted plants, or a large space featuring a luscious green lawn, or even a stylish courtyard with a private pool, there is no end to the type of space you can create. It doesn't take much to create the perfect place to enjoy your free time in, and every house, apartment or villa has the potential to have a great one.

That space between your back door and property boundary is only as limited as your imagination—even the smallest of spaces can be something magnificent. And with a bit of careful planning, smart landscaping, a fresh coat of paint and unique furniture you can easily create your own special patio. Let's take a look at some of the best out there!