The stylish bamboo home will have you feeling zen

Japanese architecture and design is known for its simplicity and sophistication, which is exactly what we are going to witness today in the form of this gorgeous family home, designed by Mukoyama Architects.
These Tokyo-based professionals have used the space available to them to create an incredible home that integrates flawlessly with the nature that surrounds it. Utilizing wood throughout the design, the result is a very tranquil, homely and earthy design that doesn't need a lot of furniture or decor accessories to enhance it. In fact, the beauty is in the architecture itself.
Stephen Gardiner once said,
In Japanese houses, the interior melts into the gardens of the outside world.'
This is exactly what we are going to see today!
From the outside of the home, we can see that the designers were not limited in terms of space. They had a beautiful piece of land to work with, creating a family home that extends over several levels.
They have chosen grey as the dominant color, which works in harmony with the dark bamboo finishes that feature throughout the exterior facade. The green trees and plants are the cherry on top, adding a gorgeous splash of nature that completely enhances the look and feel of the home.
Remember that your garden plays such a big role in the first impression that people will get of your home. Don't simply focus on the man-made structure of the house. Nature can be your best friend!
If we make our way up to the front door, we can see how the designers have added beautiful details to the space that truly ensures that it's a home rather than a house.
The entrance hall is incredibly important, because it's the business card of your home. It sets the tone for the rest of the interior design. The architects have included a gorgeous grey tiled pathway up to the front door, which is offset against the rustic bamboo bench where can family members can sit and wait for each other at the entrance. Nature integrates beautifully into this space, with grey stones and lush green plants complementing the grey tiles and wooden furniture. Don't you love the little special touch of the flowers on the bench?
If we head inside the home, we come across a very modern, minimalist and chic living room, dining room and kitchen.
The designers have chosen light wooden floors, which work gorgeously with the white walls. The kitchen features darker brown kitchen cabinets and sleek white counter tops, which adds warmth and homeliness to the interior space.
We can also see how the kitchen opens up onto the living room and dining room, creating a beautiful, interactive and social space for the family.
If we look out from the kitchen and living space, we can see how the one side of the wall features windows and doors all the way up to the ceiling, allowing natural light to flood the home. Natural light is often key to Japanese design, opening the spaces up simply and naturally.
The wooden ceiling beams are also very dramatic and stylish, bringing a rustic touch to the interior space as well as warmth and coziness. You'll notice how high the ceiling is, making the home look that much bigger and more spacious.
Tip: If you manage to find a home with high ceilings, make the most of it! Install windows right under the ceiling like the designers have done here for a very effective design.
From this angle, we can see the staircase that leads up to the second floor, which is a design element in itself. The white and wood work together beautifully in this design, partially enclosed by a long white wall.
In this image, we can also see what a big role lighting plays throughout this home. The designers have gone for soft lamps and dimming lights throughout the interior, which create ambiance and atmosphere. This is a great tip for any home! You can also opt for candles or lanterns.
Not only are these lights functional, but they also serve to illuminate the details of the interior beautifully.
If we go upstairs into the bedroom, we can see that it is a very traditional Japanese bedroom that is both minimalist and sleek.
The room features a soft mat on the floor as well as large cupboards, which allow all personal items to be stored neatly out of sight. Your bedroom is meant to be a serene place for relaxation, meditation and serenity—the less clutter, the better!
On the left, we can see a bamboo sliding door that allows for privacy, yet sunlight can still stream through it naturally warming and lighting this space up.
We end off our tour on the balcony, where nature continues to play a role.
This wooden deck features a gorgeous and chunky wooden bench as well as a tall tree. This is a great space for the family to enjoy a morning cup of coffee or do yoga in the afternoons.
The designers have truly utilized the surrounds available to them, ensuring that the family has panoramic views as well as a constant connection to the outdoors. By integrating wood, plants and flowers throughout, they've created a beautiful home that is a haven for the residents.