The stylish bamboo home will have you feeling zen

Japanese architecture and design is known for its simplicity and sophistication, which is exactly what we are going to witness today in the form of this gorgeous family home, designed by Mukoyama Architects.

These Tokyo-based professionals have used the space available to them to create an incredible home that integrates flawlessly with the nature that surrounds it. Utilizing wood throughout the design, the result is a very tranquil, homely and earthy design that doesn't need a lot of furniture or decor accessories to enhance it. In fact, the beauty is in the architecture itself.

Stephen Gardiner once said, In Japanese houses, the interior melts into the gardens of the outside world.'

This is exactly what we are going to see today!