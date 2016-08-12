7 Drool-Worthy Country Houses and Their Interiors

Life in the city proceeds at a bustling pace, and it is no surprise if the hectic routine of the daily grind is wearing you out bit by bit. Fed up of the concrete jungle packed with honking cars, you probably long for a breath of fresh, unpolluted air, for the scent of lush trees, fragrance of pretty flowers and the opportunity to sip your morning tea in the restful calm of the countryside. Wouldn’t it be fun if you could live in a country residence, or spend the summer holidays in a peaceful retreat, enjoying nature’s beauties! Here, we will take you on a visual tour of 7 charming countryside homes and their gorgeous interiors to inspire you. Get ready to greet a bevy of stunning designs, colours, textures and ideas.