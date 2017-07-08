Tiny houses: A small wooden prefabricated home

In this image, we can see the home from every exterior angle. It's a small wooden prefabricated home that is very small! It almost looks like a shed that you may find in the back of your garden.

The home is made out of wood, which creates a natural and warm look and feel. Immediately we can see that this is going to be a cozy little spot!

The designers have included a touch of red throughout the facade in the form of the front door and the window frames. This adds a bit of color and personality to the exterior, adding to the charm and warmth. The windows and doors allow for a constant connection between the exterior and the interior. This is particularly advantageous because this home can be placed anywhere! It takes up little space and its prefabricated nature ensure it will fit snugly into any beautiful setting.

