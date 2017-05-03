This red little cottage took only 45 days to build. The project was developed by the team of Mapout who named the house Casa 2020 because they wanted to reevaluate the role of architecture in urban life and create a sustainable home.This adorable little house makes much more than a statement; it not only reduces the impact on the environment through energy efficient methods but it is also a prefab design. Never would you imagine what is inside this home just by looking at it from the outside. It is certainly a contemporary delight!
The villa is only 65 m² and was designed by Mapout. The ground floor houses the bathroom and bedroom, the dining room, the living room and the kitchen. The second floor is a studio and living room with far reaching views. From this angle we can see the front door and the wooden ramp which is a great place to place a table and chair setting for entartaining guests. The large windows utilize natural light and make the design very sustainable and functional.
The upper level is open plan and functions like a studio and second living room which is encased in wood and makes you feel like you are in a log cabin. The use of raw fibers combined with a down to earth palette for the furnishings gives the room a distinct connection to the outdoors. The large windows create an air of freedom whilst re-thinking space to make it both clever and efficient.
As you can see, there is a very special relationship between the upstairs and the ground floor of the home. The use of white for the stairs and the top floor wall, coupled with wood throughout, makes the home blend together so well. The large windows and doors once again, creates a blur between indoor and outdoor spaces making it feel and look expansive and modern.
This is a picture we have included to let you see what the inside looked during the construction stage.
It seems like every quarter of this home offers something exciting and enjoyable. The combustion fireplace is positioned on the ground floor amidst a warm and cozy setting of bright red lounge chairs and a colorful dining set giving this space a very modern finish.
When you look in through the large doors of this home, you will see a very well organized floor plan. In fact, the open floor design is the perfect choice and solution when it comes to smaller homes. You wouldn't think this home is 65 m² because the flow between the kitchen, living room and dining room is effortless and very convenient. The home is organized in an efficient yet beautiful way in which a view of the outdoors from every angle is a true pleasure.
You didn't think it could be possible, but what a great idea! When the doors of the home are closed, the ground floor becomes a private cinema.
You certainly wouldn't know this bedroom was even here—nestled on the ground floor and positioned on the other side of the wall of the dining room, this bedroom is as charming as it is cozy. The bathroom adjoins the bedroom as both rooms offer a view of the outdoors.
This little red villa never ceases to amaze. The garden, a pivotal part of this project is divided into four areas; one of which comprises fresh soil ready for planting, one that is made for entertaining on fresh new lawn, a paved modern walk-way which leads all the way around the house, and a wooden ramp which is located at the entrance of the home is made for sitting at and relaxing. We can certainly see the fluid relationship between the indoor and the outdoors from all sides of the home.