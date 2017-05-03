This red little cottage took only 45 days to build. The project was developed by the team of Mapout who named the house Casa 2020 because they wanted to reevaluate the role of architecture in urban life and create a sustainable home.This adorable little house makes much more than a statement; it not only reduces the impact on the environment through energy efficient methods but it is also a prefab design. Never would you imagine what is inside this home just by looking at it from the outside. It is certainly a contemporary delight!