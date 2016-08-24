Find serenity in this dream home!

The Juanapur Farmhouse is one unique building that will transport you straight into a world of tranquility, peacefulness and repose. A project by designers Monica Khanna Designs in New Delhi, this home is more like an exclusive retreat centre than your usual country house, and even has it's own massage room. Featuring tons of natural wood and sturdy materials, this tropical hideaway retains an authentic rustic, rural feel, while focusing on comfort and relaxation.

The enormous glass windows, ornate Indian detailing, warm lighting, chic furniture, and finished with remarkable styling, ensures the Juanapur Farmhouse is at once trend-setting and old-fashioned. Life here is low key and relaxed, and appeals to anyone who sets foot in the door. So let's take a look around!