The creation of an open plan living area

Today we'll show you a modern day open space, created and curated by architects LTAB / LAB STUDIO, a new company operating in the sector since 2010, but it already has a number of collaborations with international architects.
Here's how the living room appeared before they started work. One large, deep and empty space in which the windows were positioned along a small area which did not allow much light to enter the room. Another issue was characterized by the lack of storage room or cupboards.
But let's see how the architects managed to overcome these difficulties!
Here is the 3D render of the complete project that soon we will explain in detail.
They created the utility room and pantry cupboards by utilizing the large size of the living area. By raising the walls and installing stylish sliding doors, the whole area feels urban, spacious and chic.
This is the result after the renovations. A modern and bright open space, consisting of a living room, kitchen and dining area. A fresh and young place, where darker furniture is combined with elements of light colors and lime green notes.
The most enclosed area, which appeared dark at first, is now illuminated by small lights embedded in the ceiling and a modern led-light strip: an original and functional way to make the rooms shine!
The dining area is linear and clean in which the table and four white chairs create a contrast. With a few minimal yet essential elements, we can see how the sparse furnishings do not overcrowd the environment but rather give the whole room a fresh, young look.
From this perspective the visible panels which are decorated with a special adhesive paper, cover the larder rooms made in the wall. A simple strategy that has made it possible to equip the living area with comfortable spaces for storing everything you need whilst giving the room extra character.
The kitchen features a clean and functional design. Despite the limited space it has everything you need to give the hosts a comfortable experience. There are cabinets for storing the most used items, so you always have them on hand, whilst a functional work surface keeps the kitchen sleek and up to date.
The color chosen for the furniture is a beautiful bright white which helps to visually enlarge the space, otherwise the kitchen would seem narrow. A kitchen completely in white also blends the space between dining and living room to create a sensational effect.
To make a unique environment meet the expectations of the owners, the decorative pieces such as the exclusive modular ceiling light designed by Ramón Esteve, Spanish architect make the room look brilliant. The ceiling becomes the focal point of the living room, enriching it from a stylistic point of view. Surely the guests will be amazed by the care and sophistication with which it was decorated compared to the space before which was very bare and uninspired.