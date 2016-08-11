A home you'd be proud to call your own

This luxurious and spacious family home in Belém, Brazil, is a perfect example of how a home can be for more than just for the people who live in it. When talking with Architect and Design Specialist Heloisa Titan, the owners knew they wanted somewhere they could entertain friends and family. Luckily for them, Heloisa specializes in keeping her designs sophisticated and elegant, without compromising on function and practicality. The end result of the collaboration is a family home full of warm and welcoming spaces ready to host a large group of people.

From the cozy living room spaces to the expansive recreation room, to the industrial sized kitchen complete with breakfast bar, it's easy to see that the focus in this home is on being social. The modern, elegant two story house is so inviting we bet the owners have a hard time asking their guests to leave!