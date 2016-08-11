A home you'd be proud to call your own

This luxurious and spacious family home in Belém, Brazil, is a perfect example of how a home can be for more than just for the people who live in it. When talking with Architect and Design Specialist Heloisa Titan, the owners knew they wanted somewhere they could entertain friends and family. Luckily for them, Heloisa specializes in keeping her designs sophisticated and elegant, without compromising on function and practicality. The end result of the collaboration is a family home full of warm and welcoming spaces ready to host a large group of people.
From the cozy living room spaces to the expansive recreation room, to the industrial sized kitchen complete with breakfast bar, it's easy to see that the focus in this home is on being social. The modern, elegant two story house is so inviting we bet the owners have a hard time asking their guests to leave!
First impressions count, and this house makes a great one. As a prime example of sleek, minimal design, the exterior is a combination of sharp lines, strong shapes and modern details.
Beautiful light fittings, smart landscaping and high quality materials create quite the impact. And the best part is this is only the tip of the iceberg. Let's go inside to see more.
The decor and furnishings are all in line with the overall vision of the home. Everything inside exudes warmth and comfort. In the living room we have neutral tones of creams, caramels and greys that aren't overpowering or too dramatic.
Details of natural wood and warm whites keep the feeling of the place light and breezy. The palette is inviting and guarantees relaxation. With large, plush sofas and ample space to recline, spaces like this living room have only comfort in mind.
This Chaise Lounge is the ultimate piece of furniture for this room. Ideal for putting your feet up and kicking your shoes off, it allows you to lay back and relax while still taking part in the conversation.
Only one of the many great pieces of furniture in this room, it is a perfect pairing of comfort and style. The rich cream upholstery of this piece is beautifully set off by the luscious bamboo plant behind it that adds a bit of fresh colour.
Bordered by a sumptuous chocolate coloured carpet, this dining space is elegant, refined and understated. With a wooden table, lacquered in white in the centre of the space surrounded by modern chairs, upholstered in rich velvet, guests are free to enjoy what would be served on the table, and the conversation around it, and not be distracted by fussy details or gaudy wall decorations.
A stylish wooden cabinet sits in the corner and adds weighting to the light colour palette. Offset by a unique chandelier hanging low over the table, this is definitely a space for good food, great company and fine taste.
Equipped with plenty of storage, workspace and appliances, this kitchen will transform anyone into a professional chef. Stocked with all the tools and accessories you can think of, cooking in this industrial standard kitchen is a treat, and it would probably be quite difficult to stop.
Featuring striking wood paneling contrasted with bright white surfaces, the look of the kitchen is fashionable, practical and neat while retaining the level of style and elegance that runs throughout the house.
With three huge bedrooms, guests can also enjoy nights relaxing in the house in Belem. In the master bedroom we get to see just how far the level of luxury extends to. Featuring a lavish bed and stately sofa, this bedroom is full of extravagance, opulence and enjoyment.
The colour palette is soft, dreamy and peaceful in beiges, caramels, and chocolates, punctuated by a hint of burgundy and navy. The beauty lies in the details and contrasts of textures around the room – from the ceramic tiles, to the heavy curtain along one wall. But the ultimate surprise comes from what lies behind the sliding mirror door… .
… tucked away in relative secrecy is a room which offers nothing but harmony and peace. The bathroom. The room features floating metallic washbasins on a large granite countertop, with plenty of space for extra towels below.
But the feature of the room is undoubtedly the large hot tub on one side of the room, making it irresistible to slip in at the end of the day for a bit of at-home pampering.
There may not be a literal park here, but it is not too far off, and there is plenty of space for recreation. In order to really host a group of friends, a separate entertaining area is essential, and here we have one of the highest standards. It's comfortable, informal, relaxed and exclusive.
With several sitting options, stacks of chairs, beautiful copper light fittings, even a bar area, it is possible to enjoy a multitude of activities at any time of the day, with any number of people. This is the perfect place for casual lunches, board games, or intimate discussions.
As the final stop on the journey to relaxation, we have the 'piece de resistance'; the ultimate way to the end the day: the pool. Sitting next to the recreation area, is the outdoor space featuring a circular shaped swimming pool, solarium and table and chairs.
Perfect for spending a warm summer evening with friends underneath the stars or enjoying a late night dip after a hard day.
A touch of magic is tucked away in the corner, next to the pool. The wooden pergola surrounded by lush vegetation provides a romantic setting to be enjoyed at any time of the day. A private garden great for reading a book in, or when you simply need some time out.
