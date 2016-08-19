A charming and cozy country getaway

This family home set in the countryside is everything that Portuguese culture is about: it's rustic; it's romantic. It's idyllic, relaxed and completely charming. A project by Interior Designers SA&V (Saaranha & Vasconcelos), it is a modern take on country living while paying homage to the old traditions and techniques of the sea loving nation.

Founded in Lisbon in 1985, SA&V have been exploring ways of combining their cultural heritage with modern needs within the home for over 30 years. Working with local materials like the infamous Portuguese tiles, and keeping the colour palette traditional (mostly blues and white), the design team successfully combines the old with the new.

Starting from the outside and working our way in, let's take a look at just how they restored this home to the treat it is today.